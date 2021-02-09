Kevin Durant Fuels GOAT Debate, Backs Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers Over Tom Brady

For many fans, Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl 2021 settled the NFL GOAT debate. The veteran quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday, more than any other franchise in the league, stamping his authority on the NFL. However, in the eyes of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Tom Brady is still some way off being the GOAT and has a different view of the general consensus.

Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP, Kevin Durant calls him NFL GOAT

Kevin Durant is still not convinced that Tom Brady is the GOAT to have played in the NFL. The 43-year-old made his 10 Super Bowl appearance on Sunday night, winning seven of those, but the Brooklyn Nets star still backs Aaron Rodgers for the title. Just hours before the Super Bowl 2021 began, Durant took to Twitter to congratulate Aaron Rodgers for winning the 2020 regular season Most Valuable Player Award.

The former Golden State Warriors superstar posted a picture of the Green Bay Packers legend, with a short and direct caption: the goat emoji. Durant has long backed Aaron Rodgers, and had a back and forth with a fan online, who had compared the three-time Most Valuable Player to the 2018 MVP and Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in 2019. The fan had the last laugh eventually as Kansas City won the Super Bowl last year, with Mahomes winning the Super Bowl MVP.

So now pat mahomes is considered a better football player than Rodgers? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 6, 2019

However, it is fair to say that not many in the NBA share the same sentiment as Kevin Durant. A host of superstars congratulated Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Bucs won the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Monday IST). LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate Brady, calling him the 'GOAT' while Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade and Josh Hart all congratulated the Bucs and Tom Brady after their brilliant win over the Chiefs. CJ McCollum suggested that the 43-year-old veteran could win back to back Super Bowl titles, and then retire to see the Lombardi trophy renamed after him. Damian Lillard and Tristian Thompson also showered plaudits on Brady after the Super Bowl 2021 result.

Rodgers became just the sixth player to be named the NFL's MVP at least three times guiding the Packers to a 13-3 record. He became the third player in NFL history to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns (48) while throwing the fewest interceptions (five), according to Elias Sports Bureau research, joining Tom Brady in 2010 and Johnny Unitas in 1958. The 37-year-old joined Brett Favre, Jim Brown, Brady and Unitas as three-time winners, all second-most behind Peyton Manning's five MVPs.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com, nfl.com)