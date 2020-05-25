Kevin Durant Opens Up About Utah Jazz Legend Karl Malone 'upgrading' His NBA Career

Along with being one the best NBA players, Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant has also been curating movies like Stephon Marbury’s A Kid From Coney Island and Basketball County: In the Water. Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson recently spoke about the NBA star's 'cultural perspective' and how Durant chooses what he creates. In a 2014 interview, Kevin Durant credited Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone for his thoughtful approach.

Also read | Karl Malone The Last Dance: Karl Malone Jazz ridiculed for affair with 13-year-old girl in 1983, son responds on Twitter

Nets star Kevin Durant says that Karl Malone's advice 'upgraded' his career

Robinson talked about Durant's Q&A session with him after his 2014 NBA MVP win, where he thanked Michael Jordan for impacting culture and Malone for the advice he gave him during the NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. Durant stated that he looked up to Malone while growing up, who told him about how he should approach the game every day. As per Durant, Malone was 'one of the most coachable guys' and 'played the game the right way every time he stepped onto the court'.

Durant added that it was great getting to know Malone and hopes he could be to kids what Malone was to him. He wanted to learn how to be strong and kind on and off the court like Malone. Durant also revealed that broadcaster Bob Costas was the one who told him that John Stockton and Malone were present. He referred to them as 'one of the great duos in NBA history' not because they were 'effective' but because they had played together for many years. Durant also complimented Malone's game more, calling his some of the 'greatest power forwards in basketball history'.

Also read | Karl Malone The Last Dance: Karl Malone Jazz refused to pay $125 weekly for child support despite $104 million NBA earnings

Kevin Durant further talked about his respect for Jordan and how his game had grown back then. Durant believes that Jordan has changed the game of basketball both on and off the court. Jordan's legacy, as per Durant, is more than his championships. While talking his game, Durant explained that experience is the best teacher and stated that he needs to 'go through something' so he can learn from it and get better.

Also read | Karl Malone The Last Dance: The Last Dance director reveals Karl Malone and Bryon Russell refused to be interviewed

Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson on Kevin Durant talking about Karl Malone and Michael Jordan

Also read | Kevin Durant Nets: Kevin Durant hits back at Bob Myers for claiming Warriors’ 2018 title was "joyless"