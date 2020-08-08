Kevin Durant Earns $1 Million Incentive Bonus As Nets Clinch Playoff Spot

Despite missing out on the entire 2019-20 season, Kevin Durant received a bonus from the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the $1 million bonus was given to Durant after the Nets playoff spot was confirmed. Durant suffered from an Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals and had been recovering the entire season.

Kevin Durant contract: KD receives $1 million bonus after the Nets playoffs spot is confirmed

Fun contract bonus: with the Nets securing a playoff spot, Kevin Durant gets a $1 million incentive bonus.



Kevin Durant bonuses details

According to ESPN, the bonus is considered likely and will not affect Durant's $40.1 million cap hit for the 2020-21 season. This bonus is an addition to the two-time NBA champions' $37.2 million base salary he received this season. Durant is expected to make his long-awaited debut with the Nets next year.

Durant along with Kyrie Irving joined the Nets after the 2019-20 season. While Durant missed the whole campaign, Irving also missed multiple games due to his shoulder pain. In March, Irving underwent shoulder surgery which sidelined him for the remaining season. Along with Durant's Achilles injury, the 31-year-old star was also among NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19 some days after the league was suspended on March 11.

The Nets made the playoffs with a 33-36 record in the Eastern Conference. Along with Irving and Durant, the Nets have also had key players like Caris LeVert and DeAndre Jordan missing for back-to-back games. Following Durant and Irving's return after recovering, the Nets are expected to become strong contenders for the title from the East.

Nets playoffs and NBA standings

The Nets are placed seventh in the conference, nine games behind the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. The team has played five out of their eight seeding games at the bubble, where they have won three and lost two games. Apart from Irving and Durant, the Nets are without Nicholas Claxton, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince at the NBA bubble. Joe Harris and Caris LeVert have been consistently performing for the team at the bubble, with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jarrett Allen putting up impressive performances.

Kevin Durant contract details

Durant has a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets, which also includes a player option for his last year with the team. Along with Durant, Irving's $142 million four-year deal also includes a player option. If Durant does opt out, it will still give the team a few seasons with the 10-time NBA All-Star. Before his injury, Durant was averaging 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the 2018-19 season.

