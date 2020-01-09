Kevin Durant Defends Decision To Join Nets Over Knicks In Passionate 'relevance' Rant

Kevin Durant argued with fans about Brooklyn Nets and its relevancy on Twitter. The interaction started with NBA analyst Brandon Tierney tweeting about no one caring if the Nets lose seven straight games or win seven straight games. Kevin Durant replied to Tierney's tweet and asked him what exactly does it say. After Tierney's reply to Durant, several fans got involved in the debate, telling Kevin Durant that the Nets is not a relevant NBA team. Durant, however, defended his team. NBA player Dionte Christmas asked Durant to stop wasting his time with the haters, but Durant continued to do so.

Also read | Kevin Durant gives out holiday gifts to 40 homeless kids ahead of Christmas

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Durant defends the Brooklyn Nets on Twitter

Nets win 7 straight, no one cares.

Nets lose 7 straight, no one cares. Speaks volumes. — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) January 8, 2020

Nah it was loud, I was there. Any overtime game in the country no matter the level will be interesting to fans who are there. U know this — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

You’re gonna watch anyway. Doesn’t matter — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Also read | Warriors left Kevin Durant out of the tribute video on purpose, claims Jalen Rose

It ok to say that you are mad. It’s a Normal emotion — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

What does it say? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

You give a fuck that no one gives a fuck about the nets. Long story short, u care — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Also read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trolled on Twitter as Nets lose to New York rivals Knicks

Man u just don't get bro smh shows how lost u r when it comes to NY sports... The FANS are telling u that you are playing for an irrelevant team and u can't accept that.. U had the chance but u just couldn't handle it.. Smh Knicks ARE NEW YORK — Matt (@Mattnyk) January 9, 2020

Loud is loud. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

U think about the nets everyday, how are we irrelevant? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Durant departed from the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors and joined the Brooklyn Nets four months ago. The NBA All-Star went to the Nets in a trade deal and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors got D'Angelo Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier. Kevin Durant also signed a reported $164 million with the Nets. They also signed Kyrie Irving for a four-year contract of $141 million. Durant decided to join the Nets despite suffering from a torn Achilles during last season's finals in June and would have to sit out the entire season. According to NBA reports, Kyrie Irving and Durant decided to join the Nets together.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony reveals why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rejected Knicks

(Picture Courtesy: Kevin Durant Instagram)