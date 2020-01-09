The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kevin Durant Defends Decision To Join Nets Over Knicks In Passionate 'relevance' Rant

Basketball News

Kevin Durant argued with a fan about Brooklyn Nets and it's relevancy on Twitter. The interaction started with NBA analyst Brandon Tierney tweeting about Nets.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant argued with fans about Brooklyn Nets and its relevancy on Twitter. The interaction started with NBA analyst Brandon Tierney tweeting about no one caring if the Nets lose seven straight games or win seven straight games. Kevin Durant replied to Tierney's tweet and asked him what exactly does it say. After Tierney's reply to Durant, several fans got involved in the debate, telling Kevin Durant that the Nets is not a relevant NBA team. Durant, however, defended his team. NBA player Dionte Christmas asked Durant to stop wasting his time with the haters, but Durant continued to do so. 

Also read | Kevin Durant gives out holiday gifts to 40 homeless kids ahead of Christmas

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Durant defends the Brooklyn Nets on Twitter

Also read | Warriors left Kevin Durant out of the tribute video on purpose, claims Jalen Rose

Also read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trolled on Twitter as Nets lose to New York rivals Knicks

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Durant departed from the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors and joined the Brooklyn Nets four months ago. The NBA All-Star went to the Nets in a trade deal and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors got D'Angelo Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier. Kevin Durant also signed a reported $164 million with the Nets. They also signed Kyrie Irving for a four-year contract of $141 million. Durant decided to join the Nets despite suffering from a torn Achilles during last season's finals in June and would have to sit out the entire season. According to NBA reports, Kyrie Irving and Durant decided to join the Nets together. 

Also read | Carmelo Anthony reveals why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rejected Knicks

(Picture Courtesy: Kevin Durant Instagram)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
APARNA YADAV EXTENDS SUPPORT TO NRC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES