Kevin Durant Will Only Make A Comeback After Recovering Completely, Says Nets GM

Kevin Durant's Achilles heel injury during the 2019 NBA Finals sidelined him from the NBA 2019-20 season. In February, the Brooklyn Nets star confirmed that he would not play a single game as he was still recovering. Rumours of Durant's return sparked when the 31-year-old forward was seen practising in November last year. However, the player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year after the league was suspended on March 11.

Also read | Kevin Durant recovery: Kevin Durant cleared of COVID-19, will there be Kevin Durant return next season?

Kevin Durant will only return when his body is ready, says Nets GM Sean Marks

According to recent reports, Nets GM Sean Marks revealed that Nets will not push Durant to return before he is ready. Marks stated that Durant knows his body better than anybody else, which is why the Nets will wait till he recovers completely. Marks revealed that the Nets performance team and training staff have managed to do a 'tremendous job' getting Durant to this point.

However, no one is aware of how it will be for the body to recover from COVID-19. He added that since they have so much invested in a player like Durant, they would never push him to make a comeback. Durant will be back on the court when the timing is right and he has healed completely, said Marks. Marks also added that before the pandemic, Durant was nearing his full strength and was looking like Kevin Durant again.

Also read | Kevin Durant return rumours halt as Durant tests positive for coronavirus along with three other Brooklyn Nets players

Durant suffered his injury before the Nets signed him on a four-year $164 million deal last year. The Nets had reportedly already decided that the player would rest in the current season and return in 2020. In January, then-Nets coach Kenny Atkinson revealed that there was no chance Durant would play in the current season. However, team announcer Ian Eagle revealed that Durant was technically cleared to play medically. The Nets were ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 win-loss record before the league was suspended indefinitely.

Also read | Kevin Durant recovery: A Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant return and Kevin Durant recovery is plausible in June?

How many rings does Kevin Durant have?

Durant started his career with the Seattle SuperSonics before joining OKC Thunder and playing with them for eight years. Durant then moved on to the Golden State Warriors where he won two back-to-back NBA championships (2016-17 and 2017-18). Durant was averaging 26 points during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Also read | Kevin Durant recovery: Watch Kevin Durant shoot hoops at UCLA while recovering from injury