Kevin Durant Set To Launch Exciting, New Boardroom Video Series With Rich Kleiman

Last month, it was reported that Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman will be premiering a new video series for 'Thirty Five Ventures'. Now, as February begins, Durant and Kleiman are reported to be teaming up for another series for the platform Boardroom. As per Variety, both will not only relaunch the website but also make a new video show

Also read | CJ McCollum happy with James Harden's thoughts on teaming up with Kevin Durant at Nets

Kevin Durant Boardroom: A new KD-Rich Kleiman film is on the way?

According to Variety's Marc Malkin, Boardroom will soon premiere "More Explanation Needed". The new show will have Pierce Simpson as the host, providing his 'perspectives' on 'sports, culture and music'. The show will also feature new and short interviews with celebrities and business leaders every episode.

Along with More Explanation Needed, Boardroom will also premiere "Risk-Reward", which will be hosted by Ros Gold-Onwude, produced with Goldman Sachs Wealth Management. The show will focus on finance, where Gold-Onwude will interview people to speak about 'high-stakes' decision making along with other financial topics.

Also read | LeBron James, Kevin Durant slam 'Old Heads' after Shaq publicly criticises Mitchell

“Over the course of the last year, as our team quickly adjusted to working remotely and doubled down on our focus for Boardroom, we were able to launch two podcasts, triple our newsletter subscribers, and launch a Boardroom University program where we can engage with college students across the country,” Kleiman said while speaking to Variety. He spoke about 2021, and how they are excited that four new shows will be starting.

Boardroom Breakers will also be introduced, which will serve as a trading cards community.

Also read | Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leads Nets past Heat, 128-124

In 2017, Durant and Kleiman launched Thirty Five Ventures. Back then, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors. Since then, various projects have been launched by the company. This included the new Apple TV Plus 'Swagger' on Durant's early basketball life, the short film 'Two Distant Strangers' and a documentary about basketball in Prince George’s County called 'Basketball County: In the Water'.

Also read | Kevin Durant hits back coolly at LeBron James' 'friend' for doubting his leadership skills

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures is rolling out a new video series on their vertical, Boardroom. The show, dubbed “The Sneaker Game”, will focus on the $75 billion sneaker industry and is set to be hosted by Nick DePaula. — Void Media (@VoidMedia1) January 28, 2021

Kevin Durant endorsements

Apart from his NBA salary and investments, Durant's large chunk of earnings come from $35 million worth of endorsements. His deal with Nike is currently worth $300 million. He signed an extension in 2014, lasting till 2024. Additionally, he also endorses brands like Google and the Alaska Air Group.

(Image credits: Kevin Durant Instagram)