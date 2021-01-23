LeBron James, Kevin Durant Slam 'Old Heads' After Shaq Publicly Criticises Mitchell

NBA's Twitter fan base created a storm after a controversial Shaq and Donovan Mitchell interview. Shaq, who had a legendary career, currently works as an analyst on the show 'Inside The NBA' where he straight up told Mitchell that he did not have what it takes to make it big. The interview created a lot of debate online, on how players react to constructive criticism from former players and legends.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant snap back at ‘old heads’ hating on NBA stars after Mitchell-Shaq interview

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have had their say on Shaq's comments on Donovan Mitchell. Both bonafide NBA superstars commented on an Instagram post questioning why young players are so “sensitive” when receiving “constructive criticism” from basketball legends. LeBron James chimed in and suggested that this Shaq's criticism of Donovan Micthell was anything but constructive.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP wrote, "There's a difference between constructive criticism and soft hating though. I've seen it both ways come my way, mostly the hate. You can hear it in their delivery".

Bron and KD spoke some real truth on @CuffsTheLegend IG post from earlier pic.twitter.com/DSrug4QdZX — Rod Bridgers (@rod_bridgers) January 22, 2021

Kevin Durant though took another angle and said that the former players should leave the coaching to the team's coaches. The Brooklyn Nets star wrote, "Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement. These boys have coaches they work with everyday lol". KD has had his history with Shaq's fellow analyst Charles Barkley, who had infamously called him a 'bus rider, not a driver'.

The former Warriors superstar also gave his thoughts on Barkley's suggestion that athletes "deserve some preferential treatment" for a COVID-19 vaccination because they pay more in taxes. In a simple comment, the 32-year-old wrote, "I don't know why they still ask for this idiots opinion".

What did Shaq say to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell has been in fine form for the Utah Jazz this season, who find themselves as one of the early risers in the Western Conference. The 24-year-old had put in another spectacular shift, finishing with a game-high 36 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as Utah brushed aside the Pelicans to register a 129-118 win. The result meant that Jazz are on a seven-game win streak, and found themselves at second, just behind the Lakers in the standings.

Soon after the game ended, Donovan Mitchell went on TNT for his interview and had to hear Shaq say, “ Mitch, I said earlier tonight that you are one of my favourite players but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level. I said it on purpose because I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?”. The Jazz star appeared to be taken stunned by Shaq's remark but replied with a simple "A'ight" leading to an awkward silence between the two. Shaq then attempted to get a bit more out of Mitchell and asked him "Is that all?" to which the guard replied, "Yea, I've been hearing that since my rookie days".

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Nets Instagram)