CJ McCollum Happy With James Harden's Thoughts On Teaming Up With Kevin Durant At Nets

After a long protracted trade saga, James Harden is finally a Brooklyn Nets player, and two games into his stint at New York, one can see why. The Beard has seamlessly partnered up with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant to lead them to wins since his arrival, despite the absence of Kyrie Irving. Irving is now set to return, as the Nets continue to set expectations of a championship win.

Harden on Durant: 'KD one of the best players ever to touch a basketball'

James Harden and Kevin Durant are off to a record-breaking start together and The Beard has cited their maturity and understanding of basketball over the years which has helped them take off. The 31-year-old, while speaking to reporters recently, lavished praise on Durant, claimed that the former Golden State Warriors star is one of the greatest to ever touch a basketball. The former Rockets star said that Kevin Durant has a 'God-given ability' and can basically do everything. Harden added that he is not trying to compete with Durant, but help him to be the best he can be.

James Harden on KD: "I know what type of player Kevin Durant is. He’s one of the best players to ever touch a basketball. It’s God-given, 7-foot, and can basically do everything. For me, it’s not trying to compete with that. It’s allowing Kevin to be the best Kevin he can be." pic.twitter.com/gRUiI2JazZ — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 19, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum reacted to James Harden's comments shortly after the interview. The 29-year-old took Twitter and said that he was happy for The Beard after he got handed his trade request. CJ McCollum has always been a massive supporter of the 31-year-old, with the Trail Blazers star also giving an honest assessment of the Harden trade.

McCollum said that people wanted to dismiss Harden's prowess and believed that Durant is 'unstoppable'. After their earlier meeting, while Harden was with the Rockets, the Beard had slammed home 44 points and 17 assist games and McCollum had claimed that 'Harden is really good at basketball'.

Bruh happy as shxt . Love to see it. https://t.co/tBlWPLx3PX — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 19, 2021

James Harden points: The Beard off to a flyer in Brooklyn

James Harden is off to a record-breaking start in Brooklyn since his blockbuster trade from the Houston Rockets. The Beard scored a 30-point triple-double on his debut against the Orlando Magic, before following it up with a 34 points, 6 rebounds and 12 assists performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant also has found another gear with Harden around, scoring a combined 72 points in the last two games, as they became the first duo to score 30-plus points in each of their first two games with a franchise.

(Image Courtesy: Nba.com, Nets Instagram)