Kevin Durant Hits Back Coolly At LeBron James' 'friend' For Doubting His Leadership Skills

As the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets pulled off a blockbuster deal sending James Harden to the Nets, fans started calling out teams and players for the move. While few cannot wait to see Harden and Kevin Durant play together once again, many are doubting their leading abilities. Durant took to address one such commenter – who also happened to be LeBron James' friend –on Instagram, calling them out in the comments section.

Also read | LeBron James unsurprised with James Harden trade: 'Don't really have too much of a reaction'

Kevin Durant IG comments call out fans questioning his leading abilities

On Twitter – James' acquaintance and user 'Cuffs the Legend' wrote about Durant and Curry winning titles and having pressure about not carrying their own teams "to titles on their own without needing each other". In the end, Cuffs also added about the pressure being more than that of Harden's.

Cuffs, reportedly a trainer in Cleveland, has always been linked to James since he played for the Cavaliers.

“This narrative is tired my g,” Durant wrote back, adding that he does not have to prove to any "random people" who have been watching them for a decade that they are good at basketball. “Legacy already solidified to real basketball minds but to average fans," Cuffs wrote back, " they still want to see ya’ll lead without the deck stacked".

"You're an average fan," Durant replied.

Also read | Was the James Harden trade to Nets discussed with superstar Kevin Durant 'months ago'?

James Harden trade details

As expected, the blockbuster four-way deal between has caused the entire NBA community comment on the situation. However, many fans have resorted to calling out Harden – for leaving the Rockets after he failed to lead them to a title. The same went for Durant. People called out the two-time NBA champion for orchestrating the Harden trade, doubting his ability to win without Steph Curry or the Golden State Warriors.

Who the Nets got:

James Harden

What the Rockets got:

Victor Oladipo

Dante Exum

Rodions Kurucs

Three Nets first-round picks

One Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick

Four Nets first-round swaps

Pacers received:

Caris LeVert

Who Cleveland Cavaliers got:

Jarret Allen

Taurean Prince

Also read | Kyrie Irving labelled 'Alpha' of friend group with Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan

Brooklyn Nets roster 2021

Bruce Brown, SG

Chris Chiozza, PG

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG

Kevin Durant, PF

Jeff Green, PF

James Harden, SG

Joe Harris, SF

Kyrie Irving, PG

Tyler Johnson, SG

DeAndre Jordan, C

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG

Reggie Perry, PF

Landry Shamet, SG

Also read | LeBron James, Kevin Durant discuss parenting and basketball in old Uber commercial: WATCH

(Image credits: Kevin Durant Instagram – @easymoneysniper)