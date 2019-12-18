Celtics Broke LeBron James In Celtics Vs Cavaliers NBA Semis In 2010, Says Kevin Garnett

"We broke LeBron," were the exact words of 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett. A recap of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals in 2010 provides some context on Kevin Garnett's words. With the series tied at 2-2, the Boston Celtics headed to Ohio. That was when the unthinkable happened.

Kevin Garnett says the Celtics broke LeBron in 2010



“We didn’t give a f*ck about LeBron. We didn’t fear LeBron and we didn’t think he can beat all five of us.”



NBA: Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers 2010 recap

LeBron James was Cavs' key player during those years. In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the hopes of NBA fans in Ohio rested on the shoulders of LeBron James. The series was tied at 2-2 and with the Celtics making the trip to Cleveland, many expected the Cavs to emerge winners in the game.

While they may have been right to levy such lofty expectations on LeBron James' shoulders, Game 5 was when LeBron James went missing. In 41 minutes of action, LeBron James finished with just 15 points on the night. The Boston Celtics had the Big Three of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to thank for during the win. The Celtics ultimately knocked out the Cavs after another win two days after. Interestingly, LeBron James' tally of 15 points was surpassed by Shaquille O'Neal who was approaching the twilight of his NBA career.

Kevin Garnett implied that that was the game that prompted LeBron James to end his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and move to Miami Heat. Interestingly, after moving to Miami Heat, LeBron James won back-to-back NBA Championships and the NBA Finals MVP award.

