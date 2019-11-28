Kyrie Irving Abused, Booed By Boston Celtics Fans During Celtics Vs Nets Game

Boston Celtics saw Kyrie Irving depart for the Brooklyn Nets in the off-season. If there were any doubts about the Celtics fans' feelings towards Kyrie Irving and his departure, the fans clarified those doubts during the Celtics vs Nets game at the TD Garden on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

The Boston Celtics fans didn't need to see Kyrie Irving at the TD Garden to make their feelings about their former star known on the night. Chants of 'Kyrie sucks' reverberated around the TD Garden during the Celtics vs Nets game as the Celtics registered a 121-110 victory on the night. The chants against Kyrie Irving will come as no surprise to NBA fans. Boston Celtics fans are, after all, known to be notorious for their vociferous support during NBA games.

“Kyrie Sucks” chants at the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iN0nOAxodE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2019

This was the Brooklyn Nets first visit to TD Garden since Kyrie Irving's move to Brooklyn Nets. A right shoulder impingement meant that Kyrie Irving did not feature for the Nets for the seventh consecutive game. The former Celtics' star point guard also did not make the trip to Boston for the NBA game. Kyrie Irving did, however, have a few words regarding the 'Kyrie sucks' chants.

Celtics vs Nets: Kyrie Irving's response to the 'Kyrie sucks' chants

The Celtics, however, had the last laugh as they secured a victory against the Nets to register a 13-4 record in the Eastern Conference. Their strong start to the season is only bettered in the Eastern Conference by the Bucks, who have a 15-3 record courtesy of Giannis Antetokounmpo's exploits and the Toronto Raptors, who are tied with the Celtics with a 13-4 record. The Nets' next game will see them once again face off against the Celtics, albeit at home at the Barclays Center on Thursday night (Friday morning 10:30 am IST).

