Kevin Garnett Opens Up On Tim Duncan And His 'subtle' Trash Talking Abilities

Tim Duncan was known to avoid most kinds of trash talks and let his game talk instead for him. However, former NBA player Kevin Garnett revealed that though Tim Duncan did not engage is trash talk often, he was ‘savage’ in his own way. According to Kevin Garnett, he had developed a ‘subtle’ trash talk, which was equally effective and got under the skin of most of his opponents.

NBA 2019-20: Kevin Garnett talks about Tim Duncan and his 'subtle' trash-talk during NBA games

Kevin Garnett revealed details about Tim Duncan's trash-talking during the Showtime's All The Smoke podcast. Kevin Garnett had tapped in live during the NBA All-Star Weekend. According to Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan trash-talked his opponents but respected them. Kevin Garnett further added that he thought that though Tim Duncan trash-talked, he could back it up with his performance.

Kevin Garnett mentioned some of the phases Tim Duncan would use, like 'Got you' or '*Almost'. Garnett added that Duncan's 'Nice try' was the worst out of them all. However, Kevin Garnett called Tim Duncan's trash-talk 'subtle' and not 'hardcore'. He further added that it was impossible to get into Duncan's head, so he just gave up.

At the time, Duncan 'really pissed' Garnett off. Both Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan are among the eight finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, which includes the late Kobe Bryant. The inductees are to be announced in April.

Kevin Garnett played 22 NBA seasons. He started with the Minnesota Timberwolves, played six seasons with the Boston Celtics, before ending his career with the Wolves in 2016. After the Celtics, Garnett even played two seasons with the Nets. He averaged at 17.8 points per game.

He last starred in a film with Adam Sandler called Uncut Gems. Tim Duncan played 19 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before retiring in 2016 as well. He averaged at 19 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

