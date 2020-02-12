The Debate
Zion Williamson Emulates Michael Jordan, LeBron James With Rare NBA Rookie Scoring Feat

Basketball News

New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson made NBA history while playing his ninth NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night (Monday morning IST).

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zion williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson made NBA history while playing his ninth NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night (Monday morning IST). The 19-year-old small forward broke multiple records during the game, joining the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Zion Williamson finished the game with 31 points and played for 28 minutes.

Trail Blazers vs Pelicans: Zion Williamson career-high makes history as he joins the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan

According to NBA stats, Zion Williamson is the first NBA rookie since Dikembe Mutombo (NBA 1991-92) to score at least 14 points in the first 9 games in his NBA career. Along with Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan are the only 3 players other than Zion Williamson to have achieved this feat. Williamson is also the fourth NBA player at 19 years of age to score 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Zion Williamson did so in the least number of minutes. This was also Zion Williamson's career-high

Trail Blazers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson's career-high 31 points lead Pelicans to victory

Published:
COMMENT
