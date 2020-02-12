Zion Williamson Emulates Michael Jordan, LeBron James With Rare NBA Rookie Scoring Feat

New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson made NBA history while playing his ninth NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night (Monday morning IST). The 19-year-old small forward broke multiple records during the game, joining the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Zion Williamson finished the game with 31 points and played for 28 minutes.

Trail Blazers vs Pelicans: Zion Williamson career-high makes history as he joins the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Zion Williamson is the first rookie since Dikembe Mutombo in 1991-92 to score at least 14 points in each of his first 9 career NBA games. The last 3 rookies to do it before Zion Williamson are Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 12, 2020

Zion checked out with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists



19-year olds to put up that stat line:



- Kevin Durant

- LeBron James

- Luka Doncic



End of list.



Also, Zion played the fewest minutes of anyone to do it at 19 or younger. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 12, 2020

Zion Williamson is the 3rd player with seven 20-point games in his first 10 career games over the last 30 seasons. He joins Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal (also 7).



He is the only player in that span to record seven 20-point games in his first 9 career games. pic.twitter.com/VUhyp56ebP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2020

Zion is the 5th player in the past 10 seasons to have a 30-point game in his 1st 10 career games.



Williamson is also the 4th-fastest No. 1 pick in the lottery era to have his 1st 30-point game (9th game). He's the fastest since Allen Iverson (1st game).



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/DrqqbxF7ph — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2020

According to NBA stats, Zion Williamson is the first NBA rookie since Dikembe Mutombo (NBA 1991-92) to score at least 14 points in the first 9 games in his NBA career. Along with Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan are the only 3 players other than Zion Williamson to have achieved this feat. Williamson is also the fourth NBA player at 19 years of age to score 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Zion Williamson did so in the least number of minutes. This was also Zion Williamson's career-high

Trail Blazers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson's career-high 31 points lead Pelicans to victory

