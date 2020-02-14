The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kevin Garnett's No.5 Jersey Will Be Retired By Boston Celtics In NBA 2020-21 Season

Basketball News

The Boston Celtics have announced during the Clippers vs Celtics game that they will be retiring Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey during the NBA 2020-21 season.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Garnett

NBA team Boston Celtics have announced that they will be retiring Kevin Garnett's No.5 jersey during the NBA 2020-21 season. The announcement was made during the Clippers vs Celtics on Thursday (Friday IST) at their home TD Garden. Along with the video, Boston Celtics also released a statement confirmed and giving details about Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement in the upcoming season. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett lead the list for NBA Hall of Fame

Kevin Garnett's No.5 jersey to be retired by the Boston Celtics during the NBA 2020-21 season

In the statement released by the Celtics, Kevin Garnett stated that he was honoured and thankful that his No.5 jersey was being retired. Kevin Garnett further added that he will always have respect for his former teammates, the organization, Doc Rivers, Danny Ainge and the Celtics nation. Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca also commented on Kevin Garnett and his contribution for the team. 

Also read | Adam Sandler shows off basketball skills, shoots hoops with Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett stats

Kevin Garnett, who played forward and centre, was drafted by Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995. He played with the Wolves before being traded to the Celtics in 2007. During his first season with the Celtics, the team won their NBA-best 17th Championship.

He even won the Defense Player of the Year award and made the All-NBA First Team. While playing with the Celtics, he averaged at 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, and earned five NBA All-Star appearances. Overall, Kevin Garnett has made 15 All-Star teams, nine All-NBA selections and won the MVP award in 2003-04.

Garnett played with the Celtics before playing two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. He later returned to the Timberwolves, retiring in 2016. 

Also read | Celtics broke LeBron James in Celtics vs Cavaliers NBA semis in 2010, says Kevin Garnett

Also read | Rajon Rondo hits back at Kevin Garnett for 'Celtics broke LeBron James' comment

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE