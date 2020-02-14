Kevin Garnett's No.5 Jersey Will Be Retired By Boston Celtics In NBA 2020-21 Season

NBA team Boston Celtics have announced that they will be retiring Kevin Garnett's No.5 jersey during the NBA 2020-21 season. The announcement was made during the Clippers vs Celtics on Thursday (Friday IST) at their home TD Garden. Along with the video, Boston Celtics also released a statement confirmed and giving details about Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement in the upcoming season.

In the statement released by the Celtics, Kevin Garnett stated that he was honoured and thankful that his No.5 jersey was being retired. Kevin Garnett further added that he will always have respect for his former teammates, the organization, Doc Rivers, Danny Ainge and the Celtics nation. Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca also commented on Kevin Garnett and his contribution for the team.

Kevin Garnett stats

Kevin Garnett, who played forward and centre, was drafted by Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995. He played with the Wolves before being traded to the Celtics in 2007. During his first season with the Celtics, the team won their NBA-best 17th Championship.

He even won the Defense Player of the Year award and made the All-NBA First Team. While playing with the Celtics, he averaged at 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, and earned five NBA All-Star appearances. Overall, Kevin Garnett has made 15 All-Star teams, nine All-NBA selections and won the MVP award in 2003-04.

Garnett played with the Celtics before playing two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. He later returned to the Timberwolves, retiring in 2016.

