Rajon Rondo Hits Back At Kevin Garnett For 'Celtics Broke LeBron James' Comment

Former Celtics forward Kevin Garnett was recently named in in the 2020 class of potential inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside other NBA legends like NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh. All the four NBA superstars have collectively won 13 NBA championships, four Most Valuable Player awards, five NBA Finals MVP awards, 59 All-Star appearances and 40 All-NBA selections. Garnett recently made some bold comments about LeBron James which did not go down well with his former teammate and current Los Angeles Lakers player Rajon Rondo.

Also Read: Celtics Broke LeBron James In Celtics Vs Cavaliers NBA Semis In 2010, Says Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett says Celtics broke LeBron James

Kevin Garnett says the Celtics broke LeBron in 2010



“We didn’t give a f*ck about LeBron. We didn’t fear LeBron and we didn’t think he can beat all five of us.”



(🎥 @ringer @RingerPodcasts ) pic.twitter.com/mCtxUtbCjf — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 18, 2019

The conversation about LeBron James occurred during a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast where Garnett was invited as a guest. The former Timberwolves and Celtics star discussed several topics, including his time with the Boston Celtics, when they ‘broke’ LeBron James. Speaking about the whole incident, Garnett said the Celtics were the reason why LeBron chose the Miami Heat as his second team in the NBA. With the series tied at 2-2, the Boston Celtics headed to Ohio. That was when the unthinkable happened. In Game 5, LeBron James completely went missing. He had 41 minutes of action on court and finished with just 15 points on the night. The Boston Celtics had the 'Big Three' of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to thank for. At the end of the game, the Cavaliers were defeated and LeBron took off his Cavs jersey on his way through the post-game tunnel.

Also Read: LeBron James Passes Gary Payton To Occupy 9th Spot On NBA's All-time Assists List

Rajon Rondo fires shot at Kevin Garnett

Rajon Rondo on Kevin Garnett saying former Celtics players don’t f*ck with LeBron:



“I love LeBron. He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played for. He’s a very unselfish person. Can’t really hate him honestly.”



(h/t @billoram ) pic.twitter.com/ny0HL6EPi3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 20, 2019

Rajon Rondo, who played alongside Garnett in Boston, was asked to comment on these statements made by his former teammate. Rondo had a completely different response to the whole story. Rondon said he loves LeBron and he’s one of his favourite teammates he has ever played for. He further added that James is a very unselfish person and he can’t hate him.

Also Read: Warriors Star Stephen Curry Criticised By Hall Of Famer, Says Rondo Is Better

Speaking about playing against him while in a different team, Rondon said that back in the day when he played against him, that’s the mindset that players had. LeBron James went to Miami Heat where he won two NBA titles alongside Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade. He later returned to Cleveland and helped them win their first NBA title ever. Right now, James is a part of the Los Angeles Lakers and will be looking to win the title with the purple and gold.

Also Read: Rajon Rondo Explains How He ‘almost Teared Up’ At First Game Back In Boston In 2015