Adam Sandler Shows Off Basketball Skills, Shoots Hoops With Kevin Garnett

Adam Sandler and former NBA star Kevin Garnett attended ESPN's The Jump to promote their movie – Uncut Gems. Before Sandler appeared on the show, he shot hoops on the court. Sandler made the first shot easily, without hitting the rim. Though we do not know the distance of the shot, it could be a three-pointer or a long two. With the release of his film, Sandler has been showcasing his love for basketball.

.@AdamSandler is joining The Jump today, and if you didn't know ... he's a bucket 👌 pic.twitter.com/gVJJOeurv9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 18, 2019

Sandler's love for basketball is the reason behind him signing Uncut Gems. The movie is based on Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics playoffs battle. Garnett has a starring role in the movie and will be interacting with Adam Sandler's character frequently. Garnett's character becomes interested in a black opal that could be a key to his success during playoffs. While attending another chat show, Adam Sandler revealed that playing hoops with Kevin Garnett was a dream come true for him.

Hollywood actors Adam Sandler & Kevin Garnett are courtside at Staples Center for Deandre Ayton’s return for Suns vs. Clippers... pic.twitter.com/h6u3P76zlH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 18, 2019

Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett attended the Suns vs Clippers NBA game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett were present to watch Deandre Ayton's return for the Suns vs Clippers game. Sandler has attended various Clippers games in the past, making him one of the team's biggest and most famous supporters.

