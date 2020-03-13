Rudy Gobert To Not Be Fined By NBA For Behaviour Prior To Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, will not face any kind of disciplinary action for his behaviour prior to the test. While many fans wanted Rudy Gobert either fined or suspended, the league will not take action against the player. The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after announcing that one unnamed player was tested positive for coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Rudy Gobert will not be fined by the NBA

The NBA will not be fine or suspend Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for his actions leading up to testing positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 13, 2020

The NBA first announced it's suspension and later confirmed that the player was Rudy Gobert. As per reports, Gobert's results came in minutes before the tip-off on Wednesday. Jazz players were held back at the arena to be tested, while Thunder players were sent back.

Every other team the Jazz played for the past ten days were asked to self-quarantine. Even the reporters accompanying the Jazz were stopped at the arena. A few days ago, Rudy Gobert was seen touching all the reporter's mics as a joke, which resulted in the player getting called out on social media after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Gobert apologized for his careless behaviour on Instagram while thanking everyone for their support. A day later the NBA stood cancelled and Jazz's Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player to test positive.

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus update

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert coronavirus update: Gobert joked about the coronavirus

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Rudy Gobert's apology

Rudy Gobert's apology started with a 'thank you' note to everyone who supported him after the news was announced, and revealed that he was scared, anxious and embarrassed. He apologised for encouraging people who were in contact with him as he knows he was careless about the situation. He also assured everyone that he is being treated under extreme care and will recover from the virus.

