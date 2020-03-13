The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rudy Gobert To Not Be Fined By NBA For Behaviour Prior To Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Basketball News

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, will not face any kind of disciplinary action for his behaviour prior to the test.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, will not face any kind of disciplinary action for his behaviour prior to the test. While many fans wanted Rudy Gobert either fined or suspended, the league will not take action against the player. The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after announcing that one unnamed player was tested positive for coronavirus. 

Also read | Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mitchell jokes about others having Coronavirus prior to testing +ve in Oklahoma

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Rudy Gobert will not be fined by the NBA

The NBA first announced it's suspension and later confirmed that the player was Rudy Gobert. As per reports, Gobert's results came in minutes before the tip-off on Wednesday. Jazz players were held back at the arena to be tested, while Thunder players were sent back.

Every other team the Jazz played for the past ten days were asked to self-quarantine. Even the reporters accompanying the Jazz were stopped at the arena. A few days ago, Rudy Gobert was seen touching all the reporter's mics as a joke, which resulted in the player getting called out on social media after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Gobert apologized for his careless behaviour on Instagram while thanking everyone for their support. A day later the NBA stood cancelled and Jazz's Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player to test positive. 

Also read | How did Rudy Gobert get coronavirus? Interaction with French travellers could be a reason

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus update

Rudy Gobert coronavirus update: Gobert joked about the coronavirus

Also read | Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus days after joking with reporters about COVID-19

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Rudy Gobert's apology

Rudy Gobert's apology started with a 'thank you' note to everyone who supported him after the news was announced, and revealed that he was scared, anxious and embarrassed. He apologised for encouraging people who were in contact with him as he knows he was careless about the situation. He also assured everyone that he is being treated under extreme care and will recover from the virus. 

Also read | Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Rudy Gobert issues apology for endangering people, being careless about coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Indians
120 INDIANS TO ARRIVE FROM IRAN
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS