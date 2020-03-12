Mark Cuban Left Shocked After NBA Suspension, Says 'it Seemed More Like Out Of A Movie'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was watching the Mavericks vs Nuggets when he was informed about the NBA being suspended until further notice. The news came along with confirmation that Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the virus. Mark Cuban, who was interviewed by ESPN as he continued watched the game, shares his concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Also read | NBA suspended indefinitely as Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

NBA suspended: Mark Cuban reacts to the news during the Mavericks vs Nuggets game

NBA suspended: Mark Cuban calls coronavirus situation crazy

During the interview, Mark Cuban told the interviews that everyone is aware that they are playing they are going to be playing their last NBA game for some time. He expressed that the situation feels crazy, and he is hard to believe. According to Mark Cuban, the situation is something 'out of a movie than reality'. A few hours before the league was suspended, officials were talking about playing without fans or going on hiatus. Gobert testing positive forced the officials to take a quick decision.

Mark Cuban’s reaction to the news that the NBA Season has been suspendedpic.twitter.com/a41ihhXmdk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020

Mark Cuban also added that he trusts Adam Silver, the current NBA commissioner. He even thinks that the current situation goes beyond money or basketball, and one needs to think about their family. Now that the league is affected and one of the players has it, the whole situation feels much personal. The league's suspension, though inevitable, came sooner than expected.

Also read | LeBron James quickly changes stand on playing NBA games without fans

Mark Cuban had a talk with players on the bench, informing them that they might not be able to leave the city. The situation is not like a lockout, where they let the players go enjoy themselves. If the NBA teams are going to have any control over the situation, they will have to monitor every move of the players, says Cuban, In the end, he added that the outbreak is about the country and life, and with so much information available, it is difficult to know what is right or wrong.

NBA suspended after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert coronavirus

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Also read | NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus days after joking with reporters about COVID-19

NBA suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

With the NBA suspended indefinitely, all people who have been in contact with the Utah Jazz will most likely be tested. NBA's statement was made right before the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game began on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Reports also suggest that everyone from players to executives associated with both the teams will be tested for the virus. Rudy Gobert, the player who tested positive, was reportedly under the impression that he will be playing the game and was not present when the announcement was made. In earlier reports, the NBA's medical staff had stated that if a player were to contract the virus, he or she would take approximately. Fans took to Twitter to express their concern as the NBA suspended all their further games. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by WHO.

Also read | NBA coronavirus update: League tempted to cancel or postpone games amidst virus outbreak