LeBron James-Kobe Bryant Sequence Created By Kid Only By Using Action Figures On TikTok

Since Kobe Bryant's tragic death in January, fans all over the world have found various ways to honour the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his legacy. NBA icon LeBron James, who now plays for the Lakers, promised to carry forward Bryant's legacy, aiming to win the 17th NBA title for the Lakers this season. James was drafted in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers when Bryant was at the peak of his career.

Viral video: A young fan creates LeBron James-Kobe Bryant sequence

He made this video of Kobe and LeBron with his action figures 🤯👏



(via jacknba666/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/7wpYSGrans — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2020

This week, a young NBA fan uploaded a LeBron James-Kobe Bryant sequence on his TikTok account. The TikTok user – JackNBA666 – used his action figures to film the sequence. The video features them rearranging their figures constantly, before sharing the final cut. The video soon went viral as it was shared on various social media platforms with NBA fans appreciating the effort and creativity. The video features a young James' figurine in a Cavaliers jersey, trying to guard Bryant, who ends up making the shot.

NBA fans react to viral video made to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe would make a shot over LeFraud every single time — Bucks SZN (@GoonToAnGoblin) September 4, 2020

So much dang detail. Even has the look back on LeBron. pic.twitter.com/gBk8fAUZLd — Troy Greene (@troyDgreene) September 4, 2020

Kobe’s not left handed... After all that work... pic.twitter.com/obF4eHo9lq — Not CyleNFL 🕙 (@NotCyleMaidment) September 4, 2020

The level of boredom to make a stop motion televisual picture film is alarming. I know bc I've done it. That said, this is glorious. — Joaozinho Da Silva (@G_Wil2020) September 4, 2020

Didn't know Kobe was left handed. God I'm tired of Snapchats (and apparently now TikTok) front camera reversing the image — Mateo G. (@KingTeo19) September 4, 2020

Kobe Bryant, 41, lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others including the pilot were also on board. The crash reportedly happened due to adverse weather conditions in Calabasas, while Bryant and the others were heading to one of Gianna's games in Thousand Oaks.

Bryant's last social media post was dedicated to LeBron James, congratulating him for passing him on the all-time scoring list. James, who started playing for the Lakers in 2018, was returned from Philadelphia when he heard the news. He posted a lengthy and heartfelt message dedicated to Bryant on Instagram, vowing to carry on his legacy.

A year after Bryant's last NBA title in 2010, James moved to the Miami Heat, where he won two back-to-back NBA titles (2012, 2013). James' dominated the East while Bryant played the final few years of his illustrious NBA career. The five-time NBA champion retired in 2016, the same year James won the Cavaliers their first NBA title in history.

(Image credit: LeBron James Instagram)