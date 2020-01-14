Kim Kardashian Boos Sister Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson During Cavaliers Vs Lakers: WATCH

American celebrity Kim Kardashian West attended the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Lakers NBA match on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Kim attended the game with her husband Kanye West and had front row seats to the match.

In a video taken by a fan, Kim Kardashian got up to boo her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson during his free throw.

Kim Kardashian booing Tristan Thompson at the line 👑 pic.twitter.com/k51EssSrQV — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 14, 2020

Lakers, along with Kim Kardashian, posted about the match on Instagram. Kim shared a story of her holographic sparkly boot that she wore, along with two snaps of the Cavaliers vs Lakers match. The second of the photos was a close up of Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods

Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloe with her best friend. After the news surfaced, Kim Kardashian was apparently more furious that Khloe Kardashian herself. A source told a popular magazine that Kim was 'livid' and completely in support of her sister. Both were in constant touch, and Kim Kardashian also unfollowed Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods on Instagram. Khloe had also posted a message on her Instagram, where she talked about moving on, forgiving and letting go of all negativity.

However, both Kim and Thompson seemed to be on good terms when they last met in September 2019. They apparently met at a restaurant in Manhattan while Kim was shooting for her show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The pair were also joined by their friends La La Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, and Simon Huck.

(Image courtesy: kimkardashian Instagram, ChickInTheOff Twitter)