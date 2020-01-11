Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Post, Sister Kim Kardashian Showers Love

Khloe Kardashian, an American media personality, has always been in limelight for some or the other reasons. She has received immense love from her fans on social media for her style statements.

Recently, she shared a picture showing off her toned abs in a mirror reflection. While many of her followers flooded the comments section with praises, the Kardashian sisters.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian teased and showered love on each other. Take a look at the monochrome picture shared by Khloe Kardashian:

Commenting on the picture Kim Kardashian wrote, 'Yessss girl'. Khole Kardashian clapped back on sister's comment and replied 'so not my kind of post but I was feeling it lol'.

Kim didn't come up with any reply to it but the other followers seemed unable to resist replying on the same. One of the users wrote 'we are feeling it too hot mama!' while the other comment read, ' feel it! you work hard for it'.

Khole Kardashian took this snap for endorsing a leading clothing brand.

Khole Kardashian has been lately working out on her body. A couple of weeks back, while trying to motivate her fans and followers, she shared a long-post of her social media handle. She also penned a caption, in which she advised to set realistic goals and resolutions for the coming year.

She shared a slide show while sitting on an exercise mate. Reportedly, Khole hired a personal trainer and a nutritionist to maintain a healthy lifestyle and tone her body. Her hard work to get the desired shape is quite evident as one can spot the difference in one of her posts with her daughter True, where she is enjoying a vacation on the beach.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram*)

