Kim Kardashian's Six Year Old Daughter Screams 'Chick-fil-A' During Sunday Service

Hollywood reality star Kim Kardashian is married to rapper Kanye West have four kids together. Kim Kardashian's daughter North West took the centre stage along with her father during the Sunday service last week. During the weekly Sunday service and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West wore matching grey coloured outfit like Kanye. Kanye West sang the song Closed On Sunday from his latest album Jesus Is Born. He was joined by his six-year-old daughter, North West who performed with her 42-year-old rapper father. She danced in front of hundreds of people during the service, however, what stole the show was her screaming Chick-fil-A in the microphone at the end of the song.

North West steals the show

Closed On Sunday with North 💫 pic.twitter.com/W5kuvNkuKm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

The song mentions the fast food restaurant which is closed on Sunday. The name of the food joint is a part of the song. In the line 'Closed on Sunday, you're my Chick-fil-A', is a recurring part of the song. North West in the original music video of the song is seen screaming the name of the fast-food chain. Check out the original video of the song here.

What is the Sunday Service?

Kanye hold a weekly Sunday service wherein the singer and Kim Kardashian’s family join together for a morning filled with music. While talking to a reputed lifestyle magazine, Kim Kardashian said that the Sunday Service is a spiritual Christian experience for the family. She added that the service is a healing experience for Kanye.

Kim added that it is something he believes in, and it includes music without any preaching. However, she also said that the Sunday service has a very Christian vibe to it. Kim Kardashian shared a few videos from the recent Sunday Service.

Sunday Service

Today’s Sunday Service was magical, Thanks to the legend Whitney Houston ✨ pic.twitter.com/619MjJ54V6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

Kanye West's Sunday service is attended by many Hollywood celebrities. Brad Pitt, Travis Scott as well as Idris Elba and Justin Bieber amongst others have attended the mass. The Sunday service is usually held outdoors in Californian backdrops. However, this time the venue was an indoor and the service was held in Wyoming. Kim Kardashian has previously mentioned to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the couple loves Wyoming and that they have bought a ranch there.

