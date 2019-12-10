Kings Mercilessly Troll Rockets With 'protest' Jibe After Incredible Buzzer-beater Win

Sacramento Kings trolled Houston Rockets on Twitter after defeating the latter in a 119-118 encounter on Tuesday morning IST (Monday night EST). The Kings told the Rockets to protest the game and added the caption #KingsFTW. Nemanja Bjelica shot a three-pointer at the buzzer, which granted the Kings their one-point victory.

Sacramento Kings troll Houston Rockets with 'protest' jibe after Nemanja Bjelica's buzzer three-pointer

A Rockets source is optimistic that the NBA office will take action regarding James Harden's dunk that didn't count, either awarding the win to Houston or ordering that the final 7:50 be replayed because the Rockets outscored the Spurs in regulation. The Rockets believe a... — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 4, 2019

... protest might not be necessary but will prepare to file one if the league office does not take action. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 4, 2019

The Kings trolled the Rockets' protest over James Harden's dunk not being counted over their double-overtime loss against the San Antonio Spurs last week. Though the call was incorrect, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver rejected the Rockets' protest as they did not believe the decision would have altered the timeline of the game. The NBA disciplined the three officials and also said they would work on more procedures. Harden's dunk happened while the Rockets were leading by more than 10 points with eight minutes left in Q4. James Harden picked a pass and made a breakaway dunk. However, the ball went through the net and then came back over the front of the rim. The officials then took away the point. The Rockets' protest was about the NBA either awarding them a win or getting a replay of the final minutes of the game.

