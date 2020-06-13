Kobe Bryant Gifted Warriors Star Klay Thompson 'inscribed' Mamba Mentality Copy

While Klay Thompson has only played for the Golden State Warriors during his NBA career, he is connected to the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson's father, Mychal Thompson, played for the LA Lakers from 1987 to 1991, where he won two NBA championships with Magic Johnson. Before he re-signed with the Warriors last year, there were rumours that he could play for the Lakers. In his latest Instagram story, Thompson shared a thoughtful gift late NBA legend Kobe Bryant gave him.

Kobe Bryant gifted a signed copy of his popular book Mamba Mentality

(Image source: @klaythompson official Instagram)

On Friday, Thompson shared photos of the gift Bryant gave him via his Instagram stories. The five-time NBA champion had given Thompson a copy of his book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play. The book was released in 2018. On the copy, Bryant has inscribed on the cover inside, and had written the words 'rings rings rings rings'.

The book came out right after Thompson had won his third championship ring with the Warriors. Bryant, who won five championships throughout his NBA career, had often stated that championships were one of the most important things to him while evaluating a player.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January. Thompson was one of many NBA players who paid his respects to the NBA legend. Thompson wrote a message on Instagram for Bryant, who was his favourite NBA player while growing up.

Klay Thompson's Instagram message after Kobe Bryant's death

