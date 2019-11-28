Klay Thompson's Hilarious Bobbleheads Feature In Crazy Reporting Debut For Warriors

Klay Thompson made his broadcast debut for the Warriors on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Though Thompson was called the 'sideline reporter', Thompson went on during the Q2, making the audiences laugh. Warriors TV commentators Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike tried keeping Thompson on topic, but he still continued to interject. He was then asked to rank his bobbleheads. He started the broadcast with congratulating the couple that got engaged during the timeout, and apologised for messing up the name.

"Great vibes, surfer Klay"



The Warriors are having Klay do play-by-play tonight and had him rank all his bobbleheads 😂 pic.twitter.com/UcwiZpUxM6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2019

Klay Thompson's hilarious bobbleheads feature in his reporting debut for Warriors

Reporter Klay is a national treasure 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/DaGuADRSjk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 28, 2019

Klay is all of us rn pic.twitter.com/UFO6wTpJ8o — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 28, 2019

Reporter Klay has hopped on the broadcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q3grmW9DE2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 28, 2019

Klay Thompson breaking down all the Klay Thompson bobbleheads is the content we need 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Eate6JJH07 — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2019

He called out bets sometime later, and also threatened the current broadcasters. He told them to watch out after he would retire, as he can do both colour commentary and play-by-play. The audience also learned that Daniel Day-Lewis is one of Thompson's favourite actors. He was also confused about what 'colour slate' is, and was happy that he learnt something new. Thomspon was about to leave when he was called back by Fitzgerald for the commentary during the break. Before leaving, Thompson said that he should leave because he does not want to steal the spotlight. Thompson is currently recovering from his ACL injury.