Warriors Classified As NBA's Second-most Loyal Fan Base Behind High-flying Lakers

Golden State Warriors' recent NBA championship triumphs of 2015, 2017 and 2018 have helped them amass a huge loyal fan base which is growing year after year. However, despite their recent success, they are still second behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the highest loyal fanbase chart.

With two blocks tonight at Memphis, Draymond Green (581) has passed Andris Biedrins (580) for 5th on the Warriors all-time blocks list. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 20, 2019

NBA loyal fanbase chart: Lakers lead ahead

Michael Lewis, the director of Emory University's marketing analytics center, analysed the fan base of each and every NBA side. His team analysed the general NBA fan loyalty and engagement by utilising the standard metrics comprising fan equity (home revenue), road equity (attendance on the road) and social equity (Twitter followers). The Lakers scored consistently high across the three metrics. Number 1 in Road Equity and Social Equity and number 2 in Fan Equity.

Bron gets the job done on Beale Street. pic.twitter.com/6mY2Jk7579 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 24, 2019

NBA: Warriors catching up fast but with a caveat

The significant changes from the previous ranking are the elevation of the Golden State Warriors. As per the report, Warriors, who have been a second-tier side for many years are now a premier brand after Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant lead them to multiple NBA championships. Fans are constantly engaged in their games with the list of loyal fanbase growing every year.

'Brands are built through repeated championships'- Michael Lewis

However, the Warriors are enduring a torrid run the NBA this season. They currently sit bottom in the Western Conference with just three wins and losses. Also, an injury to Stephen Curry does not help their cause. Meanwhile, the Lakers are currently the best side in the NBA based on form with a 14-2 record. LeBron James-led Lakers are sure on a strong run and are early championship contenders this campaign.

Warriors schedule

Warriors will be gearing up to face Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night (Tuesday morning 7:00 AM IST)

