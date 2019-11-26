The Debate
NBA, Warriors Vs Thunder Player Ratings: Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder Outclass Warriors

Basketball News

NBA: Warriors fell apart in the final quarter of the game against OKC to succumb to their 15th loss of the campaign. Check out the player ratings from the game

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder registered a 100-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors on November 26. Despite Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman combining to score 49 points, the Warriors fell to their 15th loss of the campaign. Check out the Warriors vs Thunder player ratings and the match report.

NBA: Warriors vs Thunder match report

Despite leading by 8 points at the end of Q3, the Golden State Warriors had a dismal Q4 where they were outscored by 12 points by the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was an excellent defensive display as the Warriors were held scoreless for the final three minutes of the game, allowing OKC to steal a victory. Warriors' Glenn Robinson III recorded 25 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds in 36 minutes of play while Ky Bowman scored 24 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 39 minutes. Dennis Schroder scored 22 points for OKC while Chris Paul recorded 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

NBA: Warriors vs Thunder result 

NBA: Warriors vs Thunder fallout

Warriors remain bottom in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 15 losses as they prepare for Wednesday night's (Thursday morning IST) meeting with the Chicago Bulls. As for OKC, they lie 10th with a 6-10 record and will host that Portland Trail Blazers on the same day.

NBA: Warriors vs Thunder player ratings

Golden State Warriors

Glenn Robinson III: 7/10

Eric Paschall: 6.5/10

Willie Cauley-Stein: 5/10

Ky Bowman: 7/10

Alec Burks: 6/10

Jordan Poole: 6/10

Omari Spellman: 6/10

Marquese Chriss: 5.5/10

OKC

D Gallinari: 6/10

Terrance Ferguson: 5.5/10

Steve Adams: 6/10

Chris Paul: 7/10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 6/10

Dennis Schroder: 7/10

Nerlens Noel: 6/10

Darius Bazley: 5.5/10

Abdel Nader: 5.5/10

Deonte Burton: 5.5/10

