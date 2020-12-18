Klay Thompson Update: Warriors Star Seen Playing Chess After Season-ending Achilles Injury

Klay Thompson's Achilles tendon injury – which ended his 2020-21 campaign before it began – might have stumped the Golden State Warriors' chance for another championship. While teammates and others have spoken about Thompson, the Warriors star is yet to speak to the media – or post on his social media accounts. However, in a recently shared update, Thompson seems to be doing better, playing one of his favourite games – chess.

Is Klay Thompson back on social media? Warriors star is seen playing chess

Ciara Pasta – Director of Sales in Tech and ESPN writer – shared the Thompson update. The Warriors star is seen sitting looking at a chessboard. Fans seemed excited at the new Thompson update, wishing for the star to have a full recovery before returning on the court. The 30-year-old is known to love chess, and often posts about it on his Instagram account. He has also spoken about not being able to live without a chess set.

I fucking feel so bad for him pic.twitter.com/SFDB5jCZfI — Kevin. (@kevindmontiel) December 18, 2020

I remember him showing that chess set on a video about things he can't live without. I don't why this just made things even sadder pic.twitter.com/0aRYM70Ehc — nwhasper (@lixolas__) December 18, 2020

Heal up Klay 🙏🙏! — Marva cuffy (@MarvaCuffy) December 18, 2020

He's boating, fishing and getting his body and mind right, hes amazing as a person and athlete... Go YOu Amazing Man! — linaji (@linaji) December 18, 2020

Klay Thompson injury update

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 30-year-old hurt his lower right leg while training. Later, The Athletic's Shams Charania stated that the three-time NBA champion was unable to put any weight on his right leg and will undergo an MRI. His injury prompted everyone to send in well wishes, with Steph Curry also tearing up during an interview.

Thompson, along with Curry, has led the team to multiple championships. Throughout the 2018-19 season, Thompson suffered various small injuries before ultimately tearing his left knee ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The severe injury sidelined him for the entire season, only allowing him to practice after a year.

When will Klay Thompson return to the court?

Golden State Warriors All-Star G Klay Thompson underwent surgery today to repair his torn Achilles, source tells ESPN. He is expected to make a full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

According to recent reports, Thompson has repaired his torn Achilles and is expected to make a full recovery. However, the Warriors will have to go another season without Thompson. The Warriors will open the NBA 2020-21 season with a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

