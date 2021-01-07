Klay Thompson Reacts On US Capitol Scene, Mocks Donald Trump In IG Story

In an unprecedented move, Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, sending the USA into a frenzy. Black Lives Matter supporters appeared enraged at the difference in treatment, many wondering what would have happened if black people had protested in such a way. NBA players and coaches continued to speak up, vocal about their opinions about the evident 'white privilege'.

Klay Thompson on US Capitol protest, Donald Trump

Klay Thompson on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/23NZmhecCh — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 6, 2021

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson also chose to post about the situation. He added a story featuring a Donald Trump photo. While it did not directly speak about the Capitol events, the timing could only hint at comment at the current situation. Thompson's story received positive response online, as fans saw it as another reason to "love Klay".

Donald Trump US Capitol

There is literally a tweet for everything. Cat got your tongue today huh? https://t.co/yKd8dgm2wn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 6, 2021

Apart from Thompson, his teammate Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr also shared their responses. Curry retweeted an old tweet by Trump, speaking about violence and protestors. "Cat got your tongue today huh?" Curry asked.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remained as brutal as ever, calling out senators. “I wish that people like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley had to do pre-game media before they met in Congress,” Kerr said. He added that it will be nice if they answer his question – "Are you happy now? Do you keep moving the line back? Does this change anything? Are you going to continue to enable?"

Thompson is currently sidelined from the 2020-21 season following an Achilles injury. The three-time NBA Champion will miss a second straight season, the first being after his ACL tear during the 2019 Finals vs Toronto Raptors. Before the regular season started, Thompson shared an update with fans, assuring them he is doing everything he can to return and play.

