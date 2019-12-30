The Debate
Klay Thompson Returns To Practice In Full Warriors Gear And Headband Post Mavericks Loss

Basketball News

NBA: Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson cannot wait to start playing basketball again. Thompson was recently seen playing with his uniform and headband.

Klay Thompson

Recently, Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson was seen practising with his full uniform and headband. According to NBA sources, Thompson has been following this routine for a few weeks now and cannot wait to get back with the Warriors. Thompson tore his left knee's ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 on June 13 and has been sidelined ever since. Considering that an ACL injury might take a year or more to recover, Klay Thompson might miss the entire NBA 2019-20. 

NBA 2019-20: Klay Thompson practices in full Golden State Warriors uniform 

Both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have been more and more involved with the Warriors and their games recently. Both also attended the Houston Rockets vs Warriors game on Christmas Day. Curry broke his left hand early on in the season during their game against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors also went on a 4-0 run after Curry returned to their bench. 

Golden State Warriors NBA 2019-20 season

The Golden State Warriors are currently at a 9-25 win-loss record, the worst in the Western Conference. After a string of losses, the Warriors were on a four-game winning streak before losing 121-141 to the Mavericks. They defeated the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Christmas Day. The Warriors went through major roster changes during the off-season along with players suffering from injuries. Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets during the off-season while Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (hand) are sidelined due to injuries. 

