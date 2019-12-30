Klay Thompson Returns To Practice In Full Warriors Gear And Headband Post Mavericks Loss

Recently, Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson was seen practising with his full uniform and headband. According to NBA sources, Thompson has been following this routine for a few weeks now and cannot wait to get back with the Warriors. Thompson tore his left knee's ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 on June 13 and has been sidelined ever since. Considering that an ACL injury might take a year or more to recover, Klay Thompson might miss the entire NBA 2019-20.

NBA 2019-20: Klay Thompson practices in full Golden State Warriors uniform

Klay’s been doing this over the past couple weeks. Each pregame, he’ll dress up in full uniform and go through his workout as the team prepares for its game. He’s sooooo ready to be back. https://t.co/efmS3JIL1j — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 29, 2019

Klay in full uni and headband hitting fadeaway trey on pass from Zaza. Warriors practice is lit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TlAlavrcaK — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 29, 2019

Both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have been more and more involved with the Warriors and their games recently. Both also attended the Houston Rockets vs Warriors game on Christmas Day. Curry broke his left hand early on in the season during their game against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors also went on a 4-0 run after Curry returned to their bench.

♥️ Riley Curry 🤝 Steph Curry ♥️ pic.twitter.com/M6jKYNWRIW — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors NBA 2019-20 season

The Golden State Warriors are currently at a 9-25 win-loss record, the worst in the Western Conference. After a string of losses, the Warriors were on a four-game winning streak before losing 121-141 to the Mavericks. They defeated the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Christmas Day. The Warriors went through major roster changes during the off-season along with players suffering from injuries. Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets during the off-season while Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (hand) are sidelined due to injuries.