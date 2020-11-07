Klay Thompson Training Hard To 'toughen Up' Before Basketball Try Outs For New NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors found themselves at the bottom of the NBA table and out of the playoffs during the 2019-20 season. With both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined, the Warriors' injury-plagued season crashed. However, head coach Steve Kerr and the players were determined to make a comeback during the 2020-21 season. With the Splash Brothers gearing up for their return along with the No.2 draft pick in their belt, the Warriors come back as title contenders.

Warriors' Klay Thompson training hard for the NBA December start

Thompson, 30, tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals and has been sidelined ever since. The three-time NBA champion has been recovering and training for over a year, and will finally return to the court this season. "Twenty six days til basketball try outs, I gotta toughen up," Thompson wrote.

While Thompson shared his own photo while working out, the Warriors shared Thompson's video at the Dubble. "He's different," they wrote, while providing fans with the first proper peek of Thompson playing basketball in months. This follows the Warriors' videos shared in September, which also featured Thompson playing at the Warriors training bubble (or the Dubble).

Steve Kerr spoke to ESPN about having Thompson back on the court and in the locker room. "Just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement," Kerr revealed, adding that the practice went well. According to Kerr, Thompson was not in the best shape or form after a year and half of absence, but that was expected. "Klay got a lot of good work in," Kerr said. Thompson apparently "moved well", which is a good first step for the guard.

Klay Thompson injury

Thompson was away from the Warriors for around 500 days. His recovery took over a year, which was only extended by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the Warriors reported that Thompson was cleared for workouts. However, back then, the team was prevented from starting their training due to the COVID-19 crisis.

During his interview, Kerr spoke about how the team will train. They will have 5-on-5 scrimmages, though Thompson will need time to get back to his original form. “Klay is Klay. So it was just great to have him out there," Kerr explained. Before his ACL injury, Thompson was averaging 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.2 percent from the three-point range.

As per reports, both Curry and Thompson are yet to train together. Like Curry Thompson too has played with the team his entire career. While the 30-year-old has always shot over 40% from beyond the arc, his improvement played a key factor for the Warriors to win their three NBA titles. Earning the name "Splash Brothers" with Steph Curry, the duo are the two of the best shooters in the league.

