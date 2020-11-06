NBA To Start Free Agency "as Soon As Possible" Before December 1 Training Camp

After weeks of debate, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) decided on starting the 2020-21 season in December. The rumoured December 22 date was finalized, with a 72-game schedule and the training camp starting from December 1. While the league is working towards minimizing their loss of revenues, they have to take a decision and finalize their free agency date.

Has the league decided on an NBA free agency date?

The NBA and NBPA are expected to discuss moving up the start of free agency as early as possible to accommodate players joining new teams so close to a Dec. 1 start of training camps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

With the training camp starting on December 1, and the NBA Draft scheduled for November 20, the league is trying to set an NBA free agency date "as soon as possible". As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they want to give the players as much time they can to settle with their new teams before the season officially begins. Another report hinted at the free agency stating around Thanksgiving, which is right after the draft.

Currently, Anthony Davis is the most high-profile free agent, who will reportedly sign again with the Los Angeles Lakers. There is also Fred VanVleet, who might move to the NY Knicks from the Toronto Raptors. Brandon Ingram, DeMar DeRozan, Montrezl Harrell and Goran Dragic are some other notable NBA free agents this year.

First, there won't be finalized deal between NBA/NBPA until just prior to draft. Teams would be managing FA and draft simultaneously. Also, switching order starts new salary cap year earlier, offering some teams edge in draft-related trades that otherwise wouldn't be possible. https://t.co/GLUZzGROJU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

The NBA 2019-20 season went on a hiatus on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They remained suspended for months, before returning to play at the Orlando bubble in July. As the season concluded late, teams who were at the bubble were concerned about an NBA December start. However, the league could lose billions if they wait till January.

As a result, the league will begin on December 22, with a 72-game regular season as opposed to an 82-game season. The league will also get to play their Christmas games, which are elaborate revenue-generating events for the league. With the training camp scheduled for December 1, teams will have three weeks for the actual season to begin.

NBPA STATEMENT ON THE 2020-2021 NBA SEASON START DATE AND SCHEDULE



🔗: https://t.co/BmNtnYsm63 pic.twitter.com/AvCaVAOWK7 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) November 6, 2020

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA are yet to finalize on health and safety protocols for the upcoming season. While commissioner Adam Silver had spoken about fans attending the games, all cities do not have the same rules and guidelines. Additionally, a 17 to 18 percent escrow of player salaries for the next two years is also being discussed. Hopefully, by 2022-23, the withholding amount will be down to 10 percent.

