Klay Thompson Joins GSW Minicamp For First Time Since ACL Injury After Clearing Quarantine

Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors started their minicamp – The Dubble. While there were already reports about Steph Curry and Draymond Green not participating, Klay Thompson was also absent from the initial few days of practice. Thompson, 30, tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals and has been sidelined ever since. On Friday night (Saturday IST), Warriors revealed that Thompson had joined them at The Dubble.

Klay Thompson return: Warriors star joins minicamp organized by team

Things you love to see: This.



The Dubble

According to reports, the Warriors star missed his first two practice sessions at the minicamp as he was in quarantine. Now, Thompson is back with the team after almost 500 days. Thompson was reportedly a full participant during practice. The three-time NBA champion tore his left ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors.

Klay Thompson injury update

Warriors head coach, while talking to ESPN, expressed delight at having Thompson back in the locker room. ""Just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement," Kerr revealed, adding that the practise went well. According to Kerr, Thompson was not in the best shape or form after a year and half of absence, but that was expected. "Klay got a lot of good work in," Kerr said. Thompson apparently "moved well", which is a good first step for the guard.

This Friday completed 470 days of Thompson's absence. His recovery took over a year, which was only extended by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the Warriors reported that Thompson was cleared for workouts. However, back then, the team was prevented from starting their training due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Could today's Camper of the Day be anyone else?



The Dubble

Kerr further explained their team's training process and how they will be easing into the workouts due to the long break. While the team is yet to have a 5-on-5 scrimmage, Kerr assured that Klay "got a lot of good work in". "I think he was able to gauge kind of where he is right now and what he needs to do going forward," Kerr said. Thompson, however, might take some time to get back to his original form.

Day three in The Dubble added some familiar faces

“Klay is Klay. So it was just great to have him out there," Kerr explained. While he admitted that the guard was quiet during the workout and yawned loudly when Kerr was talking to the team, not much had changed. The Warriors later named him the Camper of the Day.

Klay Thompson 3 point percentage and Warriors form

Before his injury, Klay Thompson was averaging 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.2 percent from the three-point range. Thompson, like Curry, has played with the Warriors for his entire NBA career. While the 30-year-old has always shot over 40% from beyond the arc, his improvement played a key factor for the Warriors to win their three NBA titles. Earning the name "Splash Brothers" with Steph Curry, the duo are known as the two of the best shooters in the league.

While Thompson was sidelined for the year, Curry injured himself four games into the season. He returned for one game in March, before the 2019-20 season went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. Without two of their stars, the Warriors were at the bottom at the NBA table and weren't invited to the NBA bubble. However, with the roster now healthy, players and coach Kerr have maintained that their team will make a comeback during the 2020-21 season.

