NBA Players Representatives & Owners Approve December 22 Start To 72-game 2020-21 Season

The NBA 2020-21 season is most likely to begin on December 22 after the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) voted to approve the start date on Friday. The NBA issued a statement on Thursday along with the player representatives and have given a green light to commence the new season in December. It will feature a shortened 72-game regular season. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for November 18.

NBPA STATEMENT ON THE 2020-2021 NBA SEASON START DATE AND SCHEDULE



🔗: https://t.co/BmNtnYsm63 pic.twitter.com/AvCaVAOWK7 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) November 6, 2020

Also Read | Karl-Anthony Towns Aiming To Heal Himself 'through Others' To Cope With Mother's Death

The 2019-20 season was put on hold for more than three months after the US went under complete lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season restarted in June with only 22 teams competing in a bubble in Orlando. The season concluded on October 11 after the Los Angeles Lakers lifted the championship with a 4-2 series win over the Miami Heat.

The late finish to the last season meant the traditional mid to late-October start to the new season was out of the question. Earlier, reports suggested the NBA could wait until the COVID-19 vaccines are released so that the season could start with fans allowed in the stadiums. However, those plans were scrapped as the league identified a start date close to Christmas.

Also Read | Devin Booker Receives Customized Call Of Duty-themed Jordans By Mache For 24th Birthday

How many games in NBA 2020-21 season? NBA December schedule approved

Rumours regarding the NBA start date quickly started pointing to December 22, as numerous meetings were held between the NBA owners and the player reps. According to the current reported schedule, teams will be expected to start training camps on December 1, with the start date for the new season three weeks later. With the league still planning to conclude the season around June 2021, the season has been shortened from its usual 82-game season.

Each team will play 72 games during the regular season. The truncated season also suggests the 2021 All-Star game will be cancelled due to shortage of time.

Also Read | DeAndre Ayton Gets Back Inked With New 'DOMINAYTON' Tattoo; Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Next up for the bosses is to negotiate the financial terms for the new season. Meetings for the same will reportedly commence next week. According to The Athletic, the NBA and NBPA are discussing a 2% annual growth in the salary cap and luxury tax for the season. The NBA salary cap is expected to be in the region on $109 million. The league will also likely move up the start of free agency to allow players enough time to join new teams before the season starts.

The NBA and NBPA will now work to finalize health and safety protocols for the 2020-21 season. Sides are discussing a 17-to-18 percent escrow of player salaries over the next two years — with the hope the withholding amount is down to normal 10 percent in 2022-23. https://t.co/fuv9otV3vl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020

Also Read | Lifetime Learning From Father Prepared Silas For Rockets Job

(Image Credits: NBA)