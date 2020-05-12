LeBron James Once Again Pokes Fun At Knicks Fans Via Latest Tweet On MSG

While Michael Jordan's documentary aired on ESPN, LeBron James tweeted about the New York Knicks home – Madison Square Garden. While many NBA players, including Michael Jordan, have claimed to love MSG, fans wondered if James' tweet was more than what meets the eye. However, many concluded that the tweet did not have any hidden meaning.

LeBron James Knicks: James teases Knicks fans with Madison Square Garden tweet

Man Ain’t nothing like Madison Square Garden! 🏟 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

While LeBron James' tweet could mean nothing, the Los Angeles Lakers star has been linked with the New York Knicks for years. When James decided to move from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks were one of the final teams in contention along with the Miami Heat. Currently, the four-time NBA MVP is with the Lakers with a player option for the 2012-22 season.

Due to the player option, James could become a free agent during next year's summer. However, reports state that it is unlikely that James would join the Knicks. However, some reports mentioned that James could maybe take the Knicks star RJ Barrett under his wing.

However, James reportedly chose the Lakers over Knicks during his 2018 move. Yet, Knicks fans still replied to James' tweet, speculating that maybe James wants to come and play for the Knicks in 2021. Along with the fans, Staples Center also replied to James' tweet with a worried emoji and gif of a pouting baby. James replied to their tweet saying that he misses and loves the Staples Center 'so much'.

Oh don’t worry!! I FREAKING LOVE and MISS Staples Center so much!!! 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

We love and miss you toooooooo 😘😘😘 — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) May 11, 2020

Fans react to James' MSG tweet

LEBRON TO THE KNICKS CONFIRMED OMG — Noah Wilson (@Noah_wil30) May 11, 2020

Every Knicks fan right now. pic.twitter.com/VVTBOLiMoG — John C. Jackson III (@jaysweat29) May 11, 2020