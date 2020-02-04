NBA Trade Deadline: D’Angelo Russell Wanted By Knicks, Suns And Timberwolves

The NBA’s trade deadline is set to arrive on Thursday. Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell is the biggest name on the potential trade market. According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Timberwolves (a suitor for Russell last summer) and the Knicks are still interested in pursuing the star player.

It was reported that the Warriors and Timberwolves will continue to be engaged in trade conversations which revolve around D’Angelo Russell, according to league sources. Golden State would only be considering a deal which offers a significant draft pick compensation as part of any Minnesota package. Timberwolves are currently reluctant to sacrifice too much of their own draft capital in deals, including one for D'Angelo Russell.

NBA trade deadline: Knicks, Phoenix Suns also in the mix to acquire D’Angelo Russell

Interestingly, the Knicks have also shown a significant amount of interest in D'Angelo Russell and discussed the potential packages. However, the Warriors may still hold onto him if they wish to until this summer. They can check if more deals can be brought to fruition.

It is worth noting that when the Warriors had agreed upon a sign-and-trade for D'Angelo Russell during last summer, they had hard-capped Golden State for the entire season. The Warriors won’t be able to take anyone on salary right now as they are bumping up against that cap. There have also been reports from Mark Stein who claimed that Phoenix Suns are also making a pitch to acquire D’Angelo. However, he specifically added Minnesota Timberwolves as a team is vying hard for D'Angelo Russell’s services.

Image credits: Instagram | D'Angelo Russell