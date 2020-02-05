New York Knicks Will Be Parting Ways With Franchise President Steve Mills: Reports

Steve Mills has been with the New York Knicks for two decades now. Over the years, team owner James Dolan has not parted ways with Steve Mills despite various controversies surrounding him. However, NBA reports have confirmed that Steve Mills will be parting ways with the Knicks.

NBA 2019-20: New York Knicks will be parting ways with President Steve Mills: Reports

Breaking: the Knicks are parting ways with team president Steve Mills, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/UcuZRaQOgF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2020

The New York Knicks have announced that Steve Mills will be stepping down as their president two days before the NBA Trade Deadline. According to James Dolan’s statement, Steve Mills and he mutually decided that it was time for the latter to part ways. He thanked Mills for the time they have worked together. James Dolans also stated that he was looking forward to have Steve Mills as a part of the board. According to reports, Mills will be joining the board of a new sports company under the Madison Square Garden Company.

Scott Perry has taken over basketball operations in New York for fired Steve Mills, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/kk6j1x8Odh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2020

Also read | Morris leads Knicks past Cavaliers 139-134 in overtime

Steve Mills also gave his statement on the issue. He stated that he is honoured to have worked with the Knicks and regrets that they could not achieve success together. The Knicks general manager Scott Perry is expected to take over the team’s basketball operations.

Knicks have parted ways with Steve Mills, per source. Scott Perry wil take over in interim, per SNY source. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 4, 2020

Also read | NBA trade deadline: D’Angelo Russell wanted by Knicks, Suns and Timberwolves

Before working with the Knicks as their president, Mills worked as an executive with the Madison Square Garden Company. He was the company’s president for five years (2003-20080, which was also a low period for the New York Knicks. In 2013, he was named the Knicks general manager. In 2017, Mills took over as the Knicks president.

Also read | New York Knicks are ‘obsessed’ with Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri: Sources

Most Knicks fans were happy about the decision, even as the Knicks will miss their seventh straight NBA playoffs, their longest streak since the 1960s. Two months ago, the Knicks also fired coach David Fizdale and an assistant Keith Smart. Now, the Knicks have to hire a coach and also replace Steve Mills. They have cap space left and will be facing a crucial off-season this year. Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri was rumoured to be targeted by James Dolan. However, in a 2014 interview, Masai Ujiri had said that he has no intentions of doing so.

Also read | Masai Ujiri not keen on extending Raptors contract, Knicks keen on hiring him: Report