Knicks Trade Rumours: Knicks To Get Andre Drummond From Pistons To Bolster Squad

According to Knicks Trade Rumours, Detroit Pistons have started to discuss Andre Drummond's trade with the Knicks. Some time ago, the Knicks were reportedly inquiring for Drummond. Recent reports suggest the discussions have been more serious than they seemed.

Reports suggest that since the NBA trade deadline might be nearing, the Knicks might fast track the process of acquiring Andre Drummond from the Pistons. However, the sources also claim that the 'serious' trade talks might not have a conclusion drawn from them. Pistons are also reportedly eager to trade Drummond since he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Pistons can get a good deal for Drummond as the Knicks have neutral-value contracts and draft picks to offer a good deal.

Andre Drummond (23p, 20r) notched his 6th 20 PT/20 REB game of the season - making it his 3rd season with at least 6 such games. Since 1976-77, only 4 other players have done this in 3+ seasons: Moses Malone (7), Dwight Howard (4), Hakeem Olajuwon (3), & Shaquille O'Neal (3). pic.twitter.com/gmWhhhVdYo — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 8, 2020

The Knicks can also open up cap space and try and rope in Andre Drummond via free agency after the NBA 2019-20 season ends. That way, they will not have to give up an asset for Andre Drummond. It could also mean a better deal for Drummond itself. Andre Drummond's name could help the Knicks brand, as none of their current players have been NBA All-Stars. The New York Knicks are currently at an 11-29 win-loss record, while the Detroit Pistons are at 14-26. Andre Drummond is averaging at 17.6 points and 15.9 rebounds for the Pistons.

NBA 2019-20: Knicks Trade Rumours

In December 2019, reports suggested that Knicks were interested in Brandon Ingram from New Orleans Pelicans. Along with Drummond, the Knicks were also reportedly eyeing Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns. NBA trade rumours about the Knicks possibly trading Julius Randle were also surfacing.

(Image courtesy: @andredrummond Instagram)