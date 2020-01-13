The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Knicks Trade Rumours: Knicks To Get Andre Drummond From Pistons To Bolster Squad

Basketball News

Knicks Trade Rumours: The New York Knicks are reportedly discussing signing the Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond before the NBA 2019-20 trade deadline.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Knicks Trade Rumours

According to Knicks Trade Rumours, Detroit Pistons have started to discuss Andre Drummond's trade with the Knicks. Some time ago, the Knicks were reportedly inquiring for Drummond. Recent reports suggest the discussions have been more serious than they seemed. 

Also read | Knicks Trade Rumours: Julius Randle likely to bid goodbye to Madison Square Garden

Knicks Trade Rumours: Talks of Pistons Andre Drummond being traded to the Knicks are more serious than expected

Reports suggest that since the NBA trade deadline might be nearing, the Knicks might fast track the process of acquiring Andre Drummond from the Pistons. However, the sources also claim that the 'serious' trade talks might not have a conclusion drawn from them. Pistons are also reportedly eager to trade Drummond since he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Pistons can get a good deal for Drummond as the Knicks have neutral-value contracts and draft picks to offer a good deal.

Also read | Knicks Trade Rumours: The Knicks to snap up Brandon Ingram in 2020?

The Knicks can also open up cap space and try and rope in Andre Drummond via free agency after the NBA 2019-20 season ends. That way, they will not have to give up an asset for Andre Drummond. It could also mean a better deal for Drummond itself. Andre Drummond's name could help the Knicks brand, as none of their current players have been NBA All-Stars. The New York Knicks are currently at an 11-29 win-loss record, while the Detroit Pistons are at 14-26. Andre Drummond is averaging at 17.6 points and 15.9 rebounds for the Pistons. 

Also read | Knicks Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns expected to be monitored by Knicks

NBA 2019-20: Knicks Trade Rumours

In December 2019, reports suggested that Knicks were interested in Brandon Ingram from New Orleans Pelicans. Along with Drummond, the Knicks were also reportedly eyeing Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns. NBA trade rumours about the Knicks possibly trading Julius Randle were also surfacing.

Also read | Knicks Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns expected to be monitored by Knicks

(Image courtesy: @andredrummond Instagram)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION