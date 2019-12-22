Knicks Trade Rumours: Julius Randle Likely To Bid Goodbye To Madison Square Garden

The New York Knicks are currently having their worst season so far with a 7-21 win-loss record. Trade rumours surrounding the Knicks have once again begun to roll as the team now might be forced to make some moves before the upcoming trade deadline in order to improve their season. According to a report from Newsday, the franchise is reportedly “open” to trading Julius Randle, despite having his contract guaranteed for the next season. The Knicks will look to revive their season by buying some good players and are planning to trade Randle, who was their first acquisition of the summer.

Knicks Trade Rumours 2019-20: Julius Randle becomes their first summer signing

The 6-foot-8 forward signed a 3-year, $62.1 million deal in free agency shortly after the Knicks missed out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Julius Randle had an outstanding season with the New Orleans Pelicans, but his averages have dipped a bit since the last season. He is averaging 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds this season. He would be the first of the four power forwards signed up this summer, along with Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson and leading scorer Marcus Morris, who is also heavily involved in trade rumours.

Knicks Trade Rumours: Julius Randle's struggles

The 25-year-old Randle hasn’t been known to win at the NBA level after leaving Kentucky to take part in the 2014 NBA Draft. If the right offer comes along, the Knicks would be smart to take it. There is no guarantee that the Knicks can turn things around in time, but the team needs to make changes in terms of buying and moving players. Randle is averaging 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds on the season. The New York forward line has been dominating NBA trade rumours, so there is a strong possibility of him being traded. The question is - Which franchise will be interested in him?

