Trae Young Says Mavs' Luka Doncic Will Take Care Of CeeDee Lamb After Cowboys Draft WR

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was live-tweeting as the NFL Draft was being conducted, excited about CeeDee Lamb being drafted. As a Sightseeing Sooners alum, Trae Young tweeted after the Dallas Cowboys drafted Lamb. Young even tagged Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the tweet, calling him his 'boy' who will take care of CeeDee Lamb in Dallas. Luka Doncic is yet to reply to Young's tweet. Lamb was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cowboys draft CeeDee Lamb: Tray Young asks Luka Doncic to take care of CeeDee Lamb

FINALLY!!!!! Ceedee In Dallas.... my boy @luka7doncic gonna take care of you fam!!!! CONGRATS💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2020

Trae Young's tweets about the NBA Draft

I GOT 2 QUESTIONS! Who we getting @AtlantaFalcons ? And where my SOONERS going ? #NFLDraft — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2020

Where the WR’s at??? 🤔 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2020

Ceedee or Jerry first??? You know who I rock wit!!!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2020

Now I need to see where @KennethMurray going😤 Happy for you Brotha!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 24, 2020

Though Trae Young asked Luka Doncic to take care of Lamb, reports indicate he will fit well with quarterback Dak Prescott. Along with Prescott, the team has wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup on their roster along with running back Ezekiel Elliot. A number of NFL fans were surprised to see the Cowboys draft Ceedee Lamb at No. 17 in the draft.

The Cowboys had a dismal 2018-19 season with the franchise seeing the exit of head coach Jason Garrett. However, the Cowboys appear to have strengthened an already strong offence in the 2020 NFL Draft. Before the Draft, Lamb was projected to go slightly higher. For the second and third round on Friday night, the Cowboys have the 51st and 82nd overall picks respectively. Lamb's 19-yards-per-catch is the current highest among Sooners with a minimum of 130 receptions.

