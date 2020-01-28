Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Rushed To Hospital After Father And Sister's Death: Report

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others lost their lives after a tragic plane crash in California on Sunday. The group of 9 were heading to one of Gianna's basketball games. Though no official statement has been confirmed, the helicopter reportedly crashed due to poor weather conditions.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Natalia Bryant was reportedly rushed to the hospital after hearing about Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Bryant rushed to the hospital after learning the news of her father . She suffers from asthma and couldn’t stop hyperventilating... story developing... pic.twitter.com/PU4b4nCfTP — Gossipofthecity (@gossipoftheciti) January 26, 2020

According to some sources, Natalia had to be taken to the hospital after hearing about her father and sister Gianna passing away. Natalia is an asthma patient and apparently could not stop hyperventilating. However, the news has not been confirmed yet. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant has made no comment after the crash. Thousands of people have poured in support and condolences for Vanessa Bryant, Natalia and Bryant's other two daughters – Capri and Bianca. Ayesha Curry, LeBron James and Magic Johnson were among many who prayed that God gave strength to Bryant's family.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Natalia Bryant turned 17 a week ago

Natalia is Kobe Bryant's eldest 17-year-old daughter and was born in 2003. She is currently enrolled at the Sage Hill High School in Los Angeles, California. While her younger sister Gianna played basketball, Natalia plays basketball.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna was a budding basketball player

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

Gianna Bryant, who was called 'Gigi', was also a talented basketball player. She played for her high school's basketball team and was often spotted while practising. While on a popular talk show, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna wanted to develop her own playing styles. Gianna Bryant also wanted to play as a part of the University of Connecticut team, which has an elite women's program. Kobe Bryant even took Gianna to NBA games, where he was once seen breaking down the game to her.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna honoured by UConn

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant made headlines for performing Bryant's famous move

