Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Three Bodies Recovered From Crash Site

As of Tuesday, three bodies have been recovered from the crash site of the helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter along with seven others. The authorities have not released the identities of the recovered bodies and emergency workers are continuing their search for the bodies of the other victims. None of the nine souls aboard the helicopter is believed to have survived.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was among the 9 people that were killed in the helicopter crash that took place near Calabasas, California. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the tragic incident happened.

The helicopter that the basketball legend was travelling in is believed to have crashed into a hillside in southern California at 9:94 am (local time) on Sunday. While the identities of the 3 recovered bodies have not been released, the identities of all the 7 people on the helicopter along with Bryant and his daughter has been revealed. They include John Altobelli (56), Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester (45), Payton Chester (13), Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Bryant and the others on the helicopter are believed to have been heading to a children's basketball tournament that had been organised by the sports foundation that Bryant himself set up.

Incredible sadness in So Cal & beyond over the loss of the Altobelli’s-onboard the chopper w #kobebryant. 13 yo Alyssa was a player on the Mambas. All 8 passengers were from #OrangeCounty headed to girls basketball tourney @cbsla #cbsla ⁦@orangecoast⁩ pic.twitter.com/L7sMzEew1G — michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) January 27, 2020



The debris from the crash is spread out over an area that is roughly the size of a football field, according to the authorities. Authorities also say that the terrain of the hillside make recovery efforts tricky.

