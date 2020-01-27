Kobe Bryant Crash Victims: Who They Are, Their Photos And More Details About Them

Kobe Bryant was among the 9 people that were killed in the helicopter crash that took place near Calabasas, California. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the tragic incident happened. His 13-year daughter was very passionate about becoming a professional basketball player as she dreamt of following into the footsteps of his legendary father some day. Unfortunately, on Sunday, those dreams were shattered. Take a look back at this footage which is now a testament to the tragedy of lost potential:

Also Read | ‘Inspired People To Pick Up Basketball’: NBA Commissioner Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Michael Jordan Reveals Special Relationship With 'Black Mamba'

Who were the other crash victims?

The victims of the crash also included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli. The news was recently confirmed by John Altobelli's brother, Tony, who also revealed that he was travelling with his wife Keri, along with their daughter, Alyssa. John Altobelli was entering his 38th year as OCC coach and his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli played on the club team with Kobe's daughter. Here is a picture of John Altobelli with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa that was recently shared by Complex.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With Heartbreaking Father-daughter Photo

Christina Mauser was also aboard the aircraft and was one of the nine Kobe Bryant crash victims. As reported by Inquisitr, Mauser happened to be a girls’ basketball coach at the private elementary Harbor Day School in the Southern California city of Costa Mesa. She grew up in Huntington Beach, CA and attended Edison High School, where she played on the Chargers. Christina had been married to a musician named Matt Mauser, who is a member of the groups Tijuana Dogs and Sinatra Big Band on Facebook. Here is a picture of the duo shared by Matt Mauser on his Facebook page:

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Pelicans Pay Tribute By Wearing Legend's Shoes For National Anthem

Image credits: Instagram | E! News