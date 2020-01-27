‘Inspired People To Pick Up Basketball’: NBA Commissioner Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver expressed grief and offered heartfelt condolences over the death of legendary Kobe Bryant. Silver, in a statement, said that the NBA family is devastated by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The 57-year-old NBA Commissioner said that the legendary basketball player showed what is possible when remarkable talent blends with absolute devotion to winning. Calling him one of the most extraordinary players in history, Silver mentioned the numerous milestones, including five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, and two Olympic gold medals Kobe achieved in his lifetime.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability,” said the NBA Commissioner.

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna,” he added.

Sports fraternity shocked

Sports fraternity and fans were shocked when the reports of 18-time NBA All-Star and Lakers legend dying in the helicopter crash emerged. From Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to Soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo to Tennis star Novak Djokovic, everyone took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to families of deceased.

My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020

Kobe was travelling to Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there will an extensive investigation into the accident which could take a ‘great deal of time’. Villanueva advised everyone to stay away from the crash site to keep it clear for investigators.

“I want to reiterate my heartfelt condolences to all of their family and friends. I am a father, a brother and son...I cannot imagine their pain and ask all of us to keep them in your prayers,” said the County Sheriff.

