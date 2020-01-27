Kobe Bryant Dead: PSG Star Neymar Pays '24' Tribute To 'The Black Mamba'

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night after the helicopter he was travelling in, crashed and burst into flames in Calabasas, 48 km north-west of Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was said to be travelling on his private chopper when it went down and a fire broke out. Although emergency personnel responded to the scene, none of the people on board survived. Along with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant and 8 other people including the pilot were killed in the accident.

🇧🇷 Neymar scored for PSG tonight and dedicated his goal to Kobe Bryant by raising the #24.



Iconic moment. I still can't believe it man. RIP. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/x1ojkyJeVV — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant's sudden passing away has sent shock waves across the global sporting community, with tributes flooding on social media and during various matches and events held in the aftermath. Football star Neymar paid tribute to the 'Black Mamba' when he scored during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash against LOSC Lille.

Today, we mourn the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Kobe was a dedicated father, and a creative genius. During his 20-year career with the @Lakers, his skill on the court amazed us. I pray for his family as they grieve the loss of Kobe and Gianna. https://t.co/47TpnfeLdW — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant dead: Neymar pays tribute

Neymar met Kobe Bryant during a training session with PSG in 2017. After scoring a penalty that secured a 2-0 victory for his side, Neymar held up ’24’ with his fingers as a tribute to Bryant’s jersey number for the Lakers. Speaking to the Canal Plus after the match, Neymar revealed that he got the sad news during the half-time. The 27-year-old noted that he knew Bryant in person and the celebration was for him.

'This is a time of immense sadness for the world of sport. Not just basketball fans. I knew him. This celebration was for him. I hope he rests in peace.’ - Neymar

