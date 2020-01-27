The Debate
The Debate
US President Donald Trump, His Family, Offers Condolences Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Basketball News

US President Donald Trump offered his condolences and expressed grief over the death of legendary American basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump offered his condolences and expressed grief over the death of legendary American basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna in a helicopter crash on Monday. Bryant, 41, who spent 20 years with the basketball team Lakers, was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Monday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, 48 km north-west of Los Angeles.

Donald Trump's tweet

READ | Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

Trump family expresses grief

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump also offered her condolences. So did his wife and First Lady of the US, Melania Trump.

READ | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Nine on-board, no survivors feared

It was reported that other than Bryant and his daughter, the helicopter was ferrying seven other people. The crash ignited brushfires, making it hard for rescue crews to get close to the site.  Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he would not confirm who had died until all the next of kin have been notified. Bryant’s death stunned Los Angeles and the sports world, which mourned one of basketball’s greatest players. Sources said the helicopter took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived.

“Our firefighters hiked into the accident site with their medical equipment and hose lines to extinguish the stubborn fire as it included the brush fire … and the helicopter,” LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said during a news conference. “The fire also included magnesium, which is very hard for firefighters to extinguish because magnesium reacts with oxygen and water.”

READ | Kobe Bryant Names 3 WNBA Players Capable Of Succeeding In NBA Currently

National Basketball Association issues statement

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability."

Silver added, “He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”

READ | Stephen Curry Leaves Out LeBron James And Kobe Bryant In His All-time NBA Legends Line-up

Published:
COMMENT
