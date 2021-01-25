Kobe Bryant's 1963 Chevrolet From Vanessa Bryant Up For Sale, Could Rake In $250,000

At the end of his career, late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the highest-earning NBA players of all times. While Bryant was known for his various investments and endorsements, the five-time NBA champion also owned an impressive car collection probably worth millions. Now, as per reports, Bryant's 1963 Chevy is up for auction.

Also read |.Kobe Bryant-signed floor from NBA icon's last Lakers game rakes in $631,000 at auction

Kobe Bryant Chevrolet on sale? How much will the auction bring in?

As per a TMZ report, Bryant's Chevy Impala will sell for $250,000. The car is probably one of Bryant's most well-known ones – gifted to him by Vanessa Bryant. In 2006, Vanessa took the car to West Coast Customs, getting it customised for the Black Mamba as a Christmas gift.

The car's engine was rebuilt, hydraulics were added and a paint job was done. The sound system was also modified. "The interior was beautifully re-worked, with all new white leather upholstery studded with genuine Swarovsky crystals and offset by royal blue piping and carpets," wrote the Barrett-Jackson auction house.

Per reports, Bryant sold the car in 2013, which was later auctioned off in 2014. This time, the car is up for auction with Goldin Auctions. As of now, a $100,000 bid is placed on the auction, currently live. The seller – whose identity is yet to be revealed – is apparently from Indiana.

Also read | Kobe Bryant live-tweeted while rewatching his historic 2006 81-point game vs Raptors

After Bryant's death last year, his memorabilia was seen being sold at a high price. In October, TMZ reported about a piece of hardwood from the floor of Kobe Bryant's historic last game at the Staples Center Court was sold to a collector for a staggering $631,000.

Honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant 💜💛



• Detail episodes about Kobe: 5 PM ET, ESPN

• Re-air of Kobe's final NBA game: 6:30 PM ET, ESPN

• SportsCenter Presents: Kobe The Legend, The Legacy: 9 PM ET, ESPN pic.twitter.com/fylcJKzA0v — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

Kobe Bryant car collection

Other than the impressive Chevrolet, Bryant reportedly also owned a Ferrari F430 (no longer in production), Cadillac Escalade, 2011 Fisker Karma Plug-in Hybrid, Lamborghini Murcielago, Bentley Continental GT, Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 458 Italia among many others.

Also read | Kobe Bryant's first death anniversary NOT to be commemorated by grief-stricken Lakers

Kobe Bryant death anniversary

As January 2021 draws to a close, the world is bracing to commemorate the NBA legend's death anniversary. While fans will look to give the Lakers star a fitting tribute, the Lakers are reportedly not going to focus on his death anniversary – wanting to stray away from the tragic crash that killed Bryant and seven others. Vanessa Bryant too asked everyone to not share crash photos online.

Also read | Kobe Bryant to make special appearance in Tony Parker's latest Netflix documentary as well

(Image credits: AP)