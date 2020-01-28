Kobe Bryant Death: Empire Stage Building And MSG Turn 'purple And Gold' To Honour Mamba

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the hills in Calabasas, California. Along with the 41-year-old, his daughter Gianna and 7 others were killed in the tragic accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed. As a result, Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, Scotiabank Arena and other iconic American venues will come together to honour Bryant.

Kobe Bryant death: World mourns for 'Black Mamba'

Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers, where he became one of the best players in the NBA, helping the Lakers to win five NBA Championships. He was also named the NBA MVP in 2008 and made the All-Star team for 18 consecutive seasons. Bryant registered 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds and 6306 assists in his NBA career. But Bryant's influence on the game goes beyond his career on the court. Kobe Bryant notably inspired the new generation with his famed 'Mamba' mentality. The 41-year-old was widely known for his extreme work ethic, professionalism and attitude to strive for the best.

Kobe Bryant Lakers stats

Kobe Bryant's career stats:



5x NBA Champion

2x Finals MVP

1x NBA Most Valuable Player

18x NBA All-Star

4x NBA All-Star Game MVP

11x All-NBA First Team

2x All-NBA Second Team

2x All-NBA Third Team

9x NBA All-Defensive First Team

2x NBA Scoring Champion

2x Olympic Gold Medalist pic.twitter.com/oHeQ5ryCZ0 — Journalist Ibitoye (@IbiShittu) January 28, 2020

As the world mourns the death of the basketball legend, several iconic places in the United States have turned purple and gold as a tribute to the former Lakers guard. The Empire State Building in New York honoured Kobe Bryant by adorning Lakers colours. Madison Square Garden in New York City and several other places followed the same suite to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant death: Empire State Building pays glorious tribute

Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon. Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever pic.twitter.com/m84TbQ2d3y — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Madison Square Garden and others follow

Madison Square Garden is lit up in Purple & Gold in honor of Kobe Bryant 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/X7uG6QOM2X — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 26, 2020

Philly is lit purple tonight for Kobe



Remembering him in his hometown#RIPMamba 🙏🏼💜 pic.twitter.com/vuc6yucBvx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 28, 2020

LOOK: As they pay homage to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, fans paint a mural at the Tenement Court in Taguig City. #RIPMamba Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler pic.twitter.com/iXPtGZFfoB — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) January 28, 2020

Toronto last night & tonight. pic.twitter.com/xc7jyyWKtK — We The Champs (@kazalikhan) January 28, 2020

The Ben Franklin Bridge lit up purple in honor of Kobe Bryant. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/czfz8YDN6I — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) January 27, 2020

From LA to the Philippines, fans across the world mourn Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/8Kczf2WgWH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2020

