Kobe Bryant Death: Empire Stage Building And MSG Turn 'purple And Gold' To Honour Mamba

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant death: Several iconic places around the USA such as Empire State and MSG have paid tribute to the departed Lakers legend by adorning Lakers colours.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant death

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the hills in Calabasas, California. Along with the 41-year-old, his daughter Gianna and 7 others were killed in the tragic accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed. As a result, Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, Scotiabank Arena and other iconic American venues will come together to honour Bryant.

Kobe Bryant death: World mourns for 'Black Mamba'

Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers, where he became one of the best players in the NBA, helping the Lakers to win five NBA Championships. He was also named the NBA MVP in 2008 and made the All-Star team for 18 consecutive seasons. Bryant registered 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds and 6306 assists in his NBA career. But Bryant's influence on the game goes beyond his career on the court. Kobe Bryant notably inspired the new generation with his famed 'Mamba' mentality. The 41-year-old was widely known for his extreme work ethic, professionalism and attitude to strive for the best. 

Kobe Bryant Lakers stats

As the world mourns the death of the basketball legend, several iconic places in the United States have turned purple and gold as a tribute to the former Lakers guard. The Empire State Building in New York honoured Kobe Bryant by adorning Lakers colours. Madison Square Garden in New York City and several other places followed the same suite to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Rapper Ice Cube Dropped Lakers Legend A Text Following Tragic News

Kobe Bryant death: Empire State Building pays glorious tribute

Kobe Bryant death: Madison Square Garden and others follow

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: When Former NBA Star Spoke About Pele And Football

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Fans Petition To Make Kobe As New NBA Logo Gets 1,455,000 Signatures 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Nike Pulls All 'Kobe' Gear From Online Store In Wake Of Tragic Loss

Published:
