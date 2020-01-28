Kobe Bryant Death: Empire Stage Building And MSG Turn 'purple And Gold' To Honour Mamba

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in the hills in Calabasas, California. Along with the 41-year-old, his daughter Gianna and 7 others were killed in the tragic accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed. As a result, Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, Scotiabank Arena and other iconic American venues will come together to honour Bryant.
Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers, where he became one of the best players in the NBA, helping the Lakers to win five NBA Championships. He was also named the NBA MVP in 2008 and made the All-Star team for 18 consecutive seasons. Bryant registered 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds and 6306 assists in his NBA career. But Bryant's influence on the game goes beyond his career on the court. Kobe Bryant notably inspired the new generation with his famed 'Mamba' mentality. The 41-year-old was widely known for his extreme work ethic, professionalism and attitude to strive for the best.
Kobe Bryant's career stats:— Journalist Ibitoye (@IbiShittu) January 28, 2020
5x NBA Champion
2x Finals MVP
1x NBA Most Valuable Player
18x NBA All-Star
4x NBA All-Star Game MVP
11x All-NBA First Team
2x All-NBA Second Team
2x All-NBA Third Team
9x NBA All-Defensive First Team
2x NBA Scoring Champion
2x Olympic Gold Medalist pic.twitter.com/oHeQ5ryCZ0
As the world mourns the death of the basketball legend, several iconic places in the United States have turned purple and gold as a tribute to the former Lakers guard. The Empire State Building in New York honoured Kobe Bryant by adorning Lakers colours. Madison Square Garden in New York City and several other places followed the same suite to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.
Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon. Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever pic.twitter.com/m84TbQ2d3y— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 27, 2020
Madison Square Garden is lit up in Purple & Gold in honor of Kobe Bryant 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/X7uG6QOM2X— HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 26, 2020
Philly is lit purple tonight for Kobe— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 28, 2020
Remembering him in his hometown#RIPMamba 🙏🏼💜 pic.twitter.com/vuc6yucBvx
LOOK: As they pay homage to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, fans paint a mural at the Tenement Court in Taguig City. #RIPMamba Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler pic.twitter.com/iXPtGZFfoB— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) January 28, 2020
Chicago honors Kobe Bryant on Monday night. #chicago #lakers #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/gc7kS7WZjF— Barry Butler (@barrybutler9) January 28, 2020
Toronto last night & tonight. pic.twitter.com/xc7jyyWKtK— We The Champs (@kazalikhan) January 28, 2020
The Ben Franklin Bridge lit up purple in honor of Kobe Bryant. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/czfz8YDN6I— Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) January 27, 2020
The impact of Kobe Bryant in the Philippines .. #RIPMamba #RIPGiannaBryant pic.twitter.com/8JPRJJcBg4— Twine (@maemntgro) January 27, 2020
The @NYSE tonight.— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 28, 2020
(via @toddbonin) #RIPMamba @Lakers @BryantStibel pic.twitter.com/sCaoLw8OG0
From LA to the Philippines, fans across the world mourn Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/8Kczf2WgWH— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2020
