Kobe Bryant Death: Nike Pulls All 'Kobe' Gear From Online Store In Wake Of Tragic Loss

In the wake of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death, Nike has taken steps to stop resellers from profiting from the sad news by pulling all Kobe-related products from its website. As of now, searches for 'Kobe' on Nike's websites shows a purple and yellow Nike gift card that bears the Lakers logo.

Nike has pulled all Kobe products from its webstore — a Lakers logo gift card is available as a related item.



Employees at the Beaverton, OR campus have been gathering around a 35-foot lakeside poster of Bryant all throughout the day to pay their respects and comfort eachother. pic.twitter.com/LLM0C4O38C — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With A Video

Kobe Bryant death: Nike mourns the death of Lakers legend

Nike partnered with Kobe Bryant for the release of the 'Nike Kobe' series of basketball sneakers. The sneaker series has widely been considered as one of the best in the industry in both its design and innovation. The sneakers have already been worn by more than 100 NBA players this season and continue to be the No.1 choice for basketball professional around the globe.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: David Beckham Pens Emotional Tribute To Bryant; Says 'His Legacy Will Live On'

On Monday night, at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon, the staff gathered throughout the day around a 35-foot poster of Bryant to pay homage to the departed basketball legend. Nike also released a public statement hailing Kobe Bryant as one of the greatest athletes of his generation and lauding him for his impact on the sports community.

Nike & Kobe shared a truly special partnership.



“It was like when Harry Potter landed in Hogwarts,” Kobe once told me. “He was home.”



In the aftermath of his passing, the brand has pulled all of Bryant’s products from its webstore for now: https://t.co/8Jzo7zXNRz — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 28, 2020

Also Read | NBA Postpones Lakers' Game Against Clippers In Wake Of Kobe Bryant Death

Kobe Bryant death: Retailers trying to prevent resale profiting

According to ESPN, Nike had already planned to launch the latest edition of the sneaker series, the Kobe 5 Protro. It is slated for a February 7 release. The Kobe 5 Protro is said to honour his 5th and final NBA Championship in 2010. However, after Bryant's sudden demise, Nike is reportedly contemplating whether to go forward with the release as planned or postpone the launch for a later date. In addition to Nike, several resale stores are also reportedly taking steps to combat people profiting off of Kobe Bryant's death. Complex reports that popular footwear store Foot Locker has been asked to return Kobe product to Swoosh.

Kobe Bryant daughter: UConn Women honour Gianna

.@UConnWBB is honoring Gianna Bryant ahead of their game vs. Team USA tonight. pic.twitter.com/tzK0IVrfjm — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Crash Victims: Who They Are, Their Photos And More Details About Them