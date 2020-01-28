The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Death: Nike Pulls All 'Kobe' Gear From Online Store In Wake Of Tragic Loss

Basketball News

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has skyrocketed the resale market involving his gear and sneakers. Nike has come forward to pull out 'Kobe' gear.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe bryant death

In the wake of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death, Nike has taken steps to stop resellers from profiting from the sad news by pulling all Kobe-related products from its website. As of now, searches for 'Kobe' on Nike's websites shows a purple and yellow Nike gift card that bears the Lakers logo. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With A Video

Kobe Bryant death: Nike mourns the death of Lakers legend

Nike partnered with Kobe Bryant for the release of the 'Nike Kobe' series of basketball sneakers. The sneaker series has widely been considered as one of the best in the industry in both its design and innovation. The sneakers have already been worn by more than 100 NBA players this season and continue to be the No.1 choice for basketball professional around the globe.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: David Beckham Pens Emotional Tribute To Bryant; Says 'His Legacy Will Live On'

On Monday night, at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon, the staff gathered throughout the day around a 35-foot poster of Bryant to pay homage to the departed basketball legend. Nike also released a public statement hailing Kobe Bryant as one of the greatest athletes of his generation and lauding him for his impact on the sports community.

Also Read | NBA Postpones Lakers' Game Against Clippers In Wake Of Kobe Bryant Death

Kobe Bryant death: Retailers trying to prevent resale profiting

According to ESPN, Nike had already planned to launch the latest edition of the sneaker series, the Kobe 5 Protro. It is slated for a February 7 release. The Kobe 5 Protro is said to honour his 5th and final NBA Championship in 2010. However, after Bryant's sudden demise, Nike is reportedly contemplating whether to go forward with the release as planned or postpone the launch for a later date. In addition to Nike, several resale stores are also reportedly taking steps to combat people profiting off of Kobe Bryant's death. Complex reports that popular footwear store Foot Locker has been asked to return Kobe product to Swoosh

Kobe Bryant daughter: UConn Women honour Gianna

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Crash Victims: Who They Are, Their Photos And More Details About Them

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
SCHOOL SHUT FOR RAHUL GANDHI RALLY
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
ANURAG THAKUR: 'SHOOT TRAITORS'
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA