Princepal Singh Sets Sights On NBA, Learning A Lot On And Off Court In G League

Indian basketball prospect Princepal Singh is taking his baby steps towards the NBA after being signed up by the G-League's development side Ignite in July last year. The 20-year-old is the first from the NBA Academy India to make it to the NBA G-League, where he'll be sharing the dressing room with elite prospects like Jalen Green, Kai Sotto, Isaiah Todd and Jonathan Kuminga. Singh had not entered a basketball court for a long time due to the COVID-induced lockdown in India but has been working his way up the fitness ladder under NBA G League Ignite coach Brian Shaw.

Princepal Singh is ever-improving as he aims on scaling his NBA dream

In a media interaction, Princepal Singh has revealed that he is excited to get started on his NBA G League career having joined up with his teammates in the Orlando bubble. The 20-year-old said that he was unfit when arriving in the US, with all training facilities closed in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, he was excited to meet and bond with his new team-mates, and work on his conditioning before getting into the basketball bit. Princepal said that while training, he is learning a lot by observing what other players are doing, and belives that signing for NBA G League Ignite gives him a great opportunity to improve his game.

The improvements have been visible according to coach Brian Shaw, who spoke glowingly of the Indian hooper during the interaction. Shaw, who has decades of coaching experience in the NBA, said that Princepal had grown the most of all the guys in their team. However, the former Lakers assistant head coach cautioned that the 20-year-old is not necessarily at the same level athletically in terms of having the experience of playing the game, but will still be competing for minutes.

"His [Princepal Singh] confidence has grown tremendously. His stamina and strength are getting better. His range, from what I saw before he got here, he was a pretty decent inside player and mid-range player. He has been able to extend his range to the three-point line because in today’s game big guys have to be able to space the floor and shoot threes as well. His understanding of what we call a player of a defensive scheme, being able to pick up on it right away that has grown." - Brian Shaw on Princepal Singh and his growth as a player

While Princepal Singh will grow as a player during his time with NBA G League Ignite, the development franchise is also assisting the young guns to hone their personality off the court. Shaw revealed that Ignite’s youngsters are being given lessons on financial literacy, mental health, media training and even sessions on understanding the importance of sleep. Princepal himself mentioned that the lessons have been interesting have given great perspective, who is getting special English lessons to help him grasp the language. Shaw pointed out that speaking and understanding English was critical for Princepal on the court as well, who now signals his teammates in form of sounds, such as claps.

Brian Shaw, who served as head coach of the Denver Nuggets for two seasons, was impressed by Princepal Singh's dedication. While most of the Ignite prospects arrived in August, the Indian hooper could only join the team in October. He also missed Ignite’s two scrimmage games against G League veterans in December as he flew to Bahrain to represent India in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying games. Shaw said that while it has set Princepal back a bit, he is constantly improving and has shown immense dedication to get better. The NBA G league schedule begins in Orlando on February 10, 2021. Ignite's campaign will start with a game against Santa Cruz Warriors, who feature the likes of NBA veterans Jeremy Lin and Jordan Poole.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)